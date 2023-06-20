Bruce Willis cuddles his new granddaughter for the first time in heartwarming photos

20 June 2023, 15:06

Bruce's daughter Rumer recently paid tribute to him in a touching series of new photos holding his granddaughter for the first time.
By Thomas Edward

Bruce Willis has had an incredibly tough time over these past few years.

After being diagnosed with aphasia in 2022, it marked the premature end of his acting career as the illness affected his speech.

It was awful to hear the acting icon was forced into retirement as the Die Hard actor would no longer be able to speak his lines.

But things worsened early in 2023, when his family confirmed his illness has "progressed", having been diagnosed with a frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

Throughout this testing time for Bruce Willis however, he has had his family beside him every step of the way.

His daughter Rumer recently paid tribute to his love as a father and his struggle behind the scenes with a touching series of new photos.

Posting pictures to her Instagram following on Father's Day, Rumer shared images of Bruce embracing his granddaughter for the very first time.

Rumer Willis is Bruce's eldest daughter from his first marriage with Demi Moore, who also share daughters Scout and Tallulah together.

Back in April, Rumer revealed she'd given birth to a beautiful new daughter, and now she's shown the heartwarming moment when two generations of her family met.

Alongside the pictures she posted, Rumer captioned: "Fathers to the old and new. Seeing my father hold my daughter today was something I will treasure for the rest of my life."

"His sweetness and love for her was so pure and beautiful. Papa I’m so lucky to have you and so is Lou."

"Thank you for being the silliest, most loving, coolest Daddio a girl could ask for. Best Girl Dad in the game…."

Not forgetting her own baby daddy, Rumer also paid tribute to the father of her child, partner Derek Richard Thomas:

"Happy 1st Father’s Day. Thank you for building a beautiful garden for Lou to play in and eat from. Thank you for filling the house with music for her to hear Thank you for all the late-night diaper changes and silly faces" she wrote.

"I’m so grateful our girl has a papa that loves her so much and someone so goofy and weird so she knows that’s ok for her to be too."

"Thank you for the greatest girl I could imagine in my wildest dreams."

It wasn't just doting mum Rumer who shared her admiration for Bruce - his wife Emma Heming Willis also called him "the greatest dad I know."

Sharing loving pics of him with their children, daughters Mabel and Evelyn, she wrote: "Father’s Day is a time I get to reflect on my deep appreciation and respect I have for Bruce as I watch him father our little ones."

"Where it might not be "conventional" what he’s teaching them will span generations. Unconditional love, kindness, strength, compassion, patience, generosity, resilience."

"Happy Father’s Day to the greatest dad I know, who will forever be the gift that keeps giving within our family."

The Willis clan have been through a rough ride together, but as long as they have each other, they couldn't be in better company.

Bruce Willis becomes a grandfather for FIRST time amid dementia battle

