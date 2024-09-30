Billy Joel announces a pair of absolutely massive UK stadium shows

30 September 2024, 13:07 | Updated: 30 September 2024, 13:48

Billy Joel announces a pair of absolutely massive UK stadium shows. Picture: Billy Joel

By Mayer Nissim

The Piano Man is coming to Edinburgh and Liverpool.

Billy Joel has been on the road non-stop for years and shows no sign of slowing down, even as he wrapped up his unprecedented monthly residency at New York's Madison Square Garden earlier this year.

His trips to the UK don't come around all that often sadly, but he's now announced a pair of massive stadium shows over here next summer to keep the faithful happy.

Billy will play the Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on Saturday, June 7, 2025, and Anfield Stadium in Liverpool on Saturday, June 25, 2025.

As well as continuing to play live, earlier this year Billy Joel made a shock return to the studio with his first newly-written material in over a decade.

The Piano Man is coming to Edinburgh and Liverpool. Picture: Billy Joel

After Joel released 'All My Life' and 'Christmas in Fallujah' in 2007 he appeared to give up on new material, even going as far as saying in 2018 that he had given up writing songs for good.

But inspiration struck, and in February 2024 he returned with 'Turn the Lights Back On', co-written with Freddy Wexler, Arthur Bacon and Wayne Hector, and produced by Wexler.

The song was supported by a clever video featuring Joel's past selves and a stunning performance at the Grammy Awards.

