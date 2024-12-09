The Corrs reveal 2025 UK and Ireland tour dates: Tickets, venues and more details

9 December 2024, 09:26

The Corrs
The Corrs have announced brand new tour dates for 2025. Picture: Chris McAndrew

By Hannah Watkin

The musical siblings are extending their Talk on Corners tour to 2025.

The Corrs have announced ten news shows for 2025.

Hot on the heels of their 2024 tour success, the Irish band are planning to continue visiting venues across the UK, Ireland, Germany and Spain in the new year.

Siblings Andrea, Sharon, Caroline and Jim spent November 2024 touring the UK and Ireland with their Talk on Corners tour, with ‘Torn’ singer Natalie Imbruglia joining them as support.

Now, the ‘Breathless’ singers have revealed that they and Natalie will return to performing their same mix of hits next June.

Beginning in Cork, The Corrs will then travel to Dublin, Scarborough, Halifax, and Plymouth before finishing off their additional UK and Ireland tour dates with a previously announced performance at the Isle of Wight Festival.

Then, Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Barcelona and Madrid will welcome the ‘Runaway’ stars before their additional 2025 dates come to an end.

Tickets for The Corrs’ Talk on Corners 2025 dates will be going on sale from 9am on Friday, December 13.

The Corrs at the Grand Prix Of Singapore in 2024 with Lando Norris
The Corrs performed at the Grand Prix Of Singapore in 2024. Picture: Getty

The Corrs’ 2025 UK and Europe tour dates

Friday, June 6 - Virgin Media Park, Cork

Sunday, June 8 - St Anne’s Park, Dublin

Wednesday, June 11 - Open Air Theatre, Scarborough

Thursday, June 12 - Live at The Piece Hall, Halifax

Saturday, June 14 - Plymouth Summer Sessions, Plymouth Hoe

Friday, June 20 - Isle of Wight Festival, Newport

Tuesday, June 24 - Zitadelle, Berlin, Germany

Wednesday, June 25 - Stadtpark, Hamburg, Germany

Thursday, June 26 - Tollwood, Munich, Germany

Sunday, June 29 - ALMA Festival, Barcelona, Spain

Monday, June 30 - ALMA Festival, Madrid, Spain

Announcing their plans to keep touring in 2025 earlier today (December 9), Andrea Corr shared in a statement: “The reception we received from audiences on the [2024] tour was unbelievable and we can’t wait to get back on stage.

The Corrs performing on stage in 2004
The Corrs have announced many outdoor dates for 2025. Picture: Getty

“The energy the crows has given us is like nothing we’ve felt before,” she continued. “It’s such a privilege to share the music with everyone – it means the world to us. See you there!”

Last month The Corrs announced an exclusive partnership with Soundwaves Art and War Child UK.

Limited-edition, hand-signed artworks reimagining the soundwaves of The Corrs’ iconic songs ‘Runaway’ and ‘Breathless’ have been created and are available alongside handwritten lyrics to raise money for the charity War Child, which is committed to protecting, educating, and providing trauma recovery for children in war zones.

All limited-edition prints and handwritten lyrics are available on the Soundwaves Art Foundation website via the link here.

For more details on how you can get tickets for The Corrs’ 2025 tour dates, visit www.thecorrsofficial.com

