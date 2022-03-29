The Queen joins Royal Family at Prince Philip's emotional memorial service - in pictures

By Tom Eames

The Queen has joined her family members to celebrate the life of the Duke of Edinburgh today (March 29).

A memorial service has been held at Westminster Abbey to mark Prince Philip's loyalty and many years of service.

The Queen's son Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, made his first appearance since the settlement of a civil sex assault case.

Prince Philip died in 2021 aged 99, and was described as a "remarkable man" at the service. It was held today due to the funeral had only 30 people present due to COVID rules.

Various representatives of the Duke's many charities were among the 1,800 in attendance - including the Duke of Edinburgh Award.

This was the first major event attended by the 95-year-old monarch in 2022, who travelled by car from Windsor Castle with Prince Andrew.

In recent weeks, The Queen has had issues with her mobility, and recently had to pull out of the Commonwealth Service, following a positive COVID test in February.

The Queen was joined by her two older children in the same row as her - Prince Charles and Princess Anne, alongside the Duchess of Cornwall. Her grandson Prince William and her great-grandchildren Prince George and Princess Charlotte were in the row directly behind her, along with the Duchess of Cambridge.

Her other two sons, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, were also in the front row, but were across the aisle from the Queen.

However, Prince Harry, who has been in a legal battle over security issues, did not travel from California, where he lives with wife Meghan Markle.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer were also among the guests.

The funeral saw performances of the hymn 'Guide Me, O Thou Great Redeemer', which had been intended for the funeral, as well as music by Beethoven, JS Bach, Wagner, Vaughan Williams and William Byrd.

Dean of Windsor David Conner, who was a long-time friend of Prince Philip, and also conducted his funeral, told the congregation: "Certainly, he could show great sympathy and kindness. There is no doubt that he had a delightfully engaging, and often self-deprecating, sense of humour.

"It is quite clear that his mind held together both speculation and common sense. Moreover, nobody would ever doubt his loyalty and deep devotion to our Queen and to their family."