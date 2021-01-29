When Adam Lambert paid tribute to George Michael with a flawless cover of 'Faith'

Adam Lambert was taking part in the TV show Greatest Hits when he wowed the audience with an incredible performance of George Michael's 1987 hit, 'Faith'. Picture: ABC/Getty

Adam Lambert was taking part in the ABC TV series 'Greatest Hits' when he gave a stunning performance of 'Faith' in honour of the one and only George Michael.

We've always known Adam Lambert was an amazing performer, but this latest video proves he can lend his voice to just about anything.

The Queen frontman was taking part in the TV show Greatest Hits when he wowed the audience with an incredible performance of George Michael's 1987 hit, 'Faith'.

Adam was on stage for the finale of the 2016 one-off show when the stunning moment took place.

Greatest Hits was a six episode series which brought the great and good of the US music scene together to perform the biggest hits from the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s. Picture: ABC

Greatest Hits was a six episode series which brought the great and good of the US music scene together to perform the biggest hits from the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s.

The incredible show saw artists including Seal, John Legend, The Backstreet Boys, Sheryl Crow, Ariana Grande and Celine Dion gather to pay tribute to the greatest hits of recent times.

The finale of the show saw Adam Lambert sing 'Faith' in tribute to George Michael, Ariana Grande sing 'How Will I Know' in tribute to Whitney Houston and John Legend perform 'Ex-Factor' in tribute to Lauryn Hill and the era 1980–1985 be crowned the greatest of all time.

Adam Lambert has always been a huge fan of George Michael and in March 2020 said he would love to be considered for playing George in a biopic about his life.

Adam Lambert paid tribute to George Michael's 1987 hit, 'Faith'. Pictured, George on the Faith Tour in 1988. Picture: Getty

The 39-year-old singer told Metro: “I think [a biopic about George] would be very interesting."

“That’d be cool, I just feel like, we don’t know that much about him. You know, to me, it would be great to kind of explore George’s life.”

Asked who he'd like to see play the Wham! singer, Adam replied: “I’d give it a go. Yeah, sign me up.”

The video of Adam singing 'Faith' comes after a duet between Lambert and Roger Taylor from 2012 was unearthed online.

The newly crowned Queen frontman can be seen pulling the famous drummer to the front of the stage for a stunning performance of 'Under Pressure'.

2012 saw Queen + Adam Lambert embark on a mini tour of Europe with dates in Moscow and Wrocław, Poland before finishing with three nights at the Apollo in London, where the now famous duet was filmed.

Queen and Adam Lambert have since toured the world numerous times including dates in South Korea, Japan, New Zealand, Australia, Europe and extensive North American concerts.

Since the pandemic hit in March 2020, Brian May, Roger Taylor and Adam Lambert performed a series of lockdown gigs from the comfort of their homes and in October, Queen released a new album Live Around The World which shot to number one, giving them their first top spot album in 25 years.