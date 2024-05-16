Bee Gees: Maurice Gibb's lookalike daughter sings 'You Win Again' as emotional Barry Gibb watches on

Samantha Gibb performs in front of her uncle Barry Gibb in Philadelphia, 2014. Picture: Cathy Stratoti/YouTube/Getty

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

The incredible moment took place during Barry Gibb's 2014 Mythology Tour, where he invited Samantha Gibb to the stage to sing some of her dad's greatest hits.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Bee Gees may be one of the most famous singing families in the world, but even Barry Gibb isn't immune to the emotion of seeing the younger generation perform on stage.

During Barry Gibb's first solo tour, Mythology in 2014, the Bee Gee brought his son Stephen and niece Samantha on the road in place of his famous brothers.

Just two years after the death of Robin Gibb in 2012, and 11 years since the death of her father Maurice Gibb in 2003, a video marks the occasion with Samantha Gibb getting on stage to give a beautiful performance of the 1987 classic 'You Win Again'.

During Barry Gibb's first solo tour, Mythology in 2014, the Bee Gee brought his son Stephen and niece Samantha on the road in place of his famous brothers. Picture: Getty

The Bee Gees may be one of the most famous singing families in the world, but even Barry Gibb isn't immune to the emotion of seeing the younger generation perform on stage. Picture: Cathy Stratoti/YouTube

As the young performer continues, the video pans to Barry Gibb drinking water in the shadows, seemingly happy to have his niece step into the spotlight. Picture: Cathy Stratoti/YouTube

In a video recorded by an audience member in Philadelphia, Samantha can be seen on stage with short hair and wearing a black singlet, as she sings the famed lyrics to the hit Bee Gees track.

As the young performer continues, the video pans to Barry Gibb drinking water in the shadows, seemingly happy to have his niece step into the spotlight.

As the camera continues to record, Barry sings along to the song's lyrics and then smiles to himself as he proudly watches Samantha perform on stage.

Other videos from the tour include Samantha Gibb singing 'Stayin' Alive' with Barry and his son Stephen, and a beautiful duet of 'How Can You Mend a Broken Heart' with her uncle, but Samantha's rendition of 'You Win Again', is special for more than one reason.

Widely seen as the Bee Gees 'comeback' song – as it was their first hit in almost eight years – 'You Win Again''s original demo was recorded in Maurice's garage – perhaps even with a young Samantha listening on.

As the camera continue to record, Barry sings along to the song's lyrics and then smiles to himself as he proudly watches Samantha perform on stage. Picture: Cathy Stratoti/YouTube

Barry Gibb/Sammy Gibb You Win Again in Philadelphia on Mythology Tour

Using a new drum programme devised by Maurice and producer Rhett Lawrence, 'You Win Again' was ahead of its time and seemed to be a favourite track of Maurice, with the star giving many interviews talking about its distinctive sound.

In a 2001 article with Mojo magazine, the Bee Gee explained that 'You Win Again' was a prime example of the brother's collaborative powers: "When we get together and write it's not like three individuals, it's like one person in the room," he said.

"Usually we have a book of titles and we just pick one. I loved 'You Win Again' as a title, but we had no idea how it might turn out as a song. It ended up as a big demo in my garage, and I recorded stomps and things.

"There was just one drum on there. The rest was just sounds. Then everybody tried to talk us out of the stomps at the start. They didn't want it. 'Take it off. Too loud! Can we have them not on the intro, just when the music starts?' All this stuff," he continued.

"But as soon as you hear that 'jabba-doomba, jabba-doomba' on the radio, you know it's us. It's a signal. So that's one little secret, give people an automatic identification of who it is."

In 2017, Samantha Gibb released an album called The Gibb Collective recorded by the children, nieces, nephews and the younger sister of all four Gibb brothers (pictured, Robin, Maurice, Barry and their children). Picture: Getty

The Bee Gees - The brothers’ distinctive singing style

The Bee Gees pictured in 1971. Picture: Getty

Samantha Gibb is one of Maurice's two children from the marriage to his second wife Yvonne Spenceley Gibb.

In 2017, she released an album called The Gibb Collective recorded by the children, nieces, nephews and the younger sister of all four Gibb brothers.

What started out as a just single recording by Samantha soon became a much bigger project including Andy Gibb's daughter Peta Weber, Robin's son Robin John Gibb and Barry's sons Travis and Stephen Gibb.

“It started when my partner Lazaro and I decided to do a cover of ‘New York Mining Disaster 1941,” said Samantha. “We loved the way it turned out and thought it would be really cool to do more if it.

"We had been wanting to do a tribute for a long time for my dad and my uncles. It started to feel like the right time so we started to reach out then we talked to everybody.

"Each person decided to do a take on a track that was one of their favourites. The next thing we knew we had a 10 song album”.

"I’m the last man standing. I’ll never be able to understand that as I’m the eldest." Barry Gibb said in 2012 (pictured with wife Linda). Picture: Getty

Smooth's Untold Stories: Barry Gibb and wife Linda's beautiful relationship

The Bee Gees' children are the remaining legacy of the famous brothers, Barry, Maurice, Robin and Andy Gibb.

"My greatest regret is that every brother I’ve lost was in a moment when we weren’t getting on, so I have to live with that and I’ll spend the rest of my life reflecting on that," an emotional Barry Gibb said in a TV interview in 2012.

"I’m the last man standing. I’ll never be able to understand that as I’m the eldest."

Barry also broke down in tears during the interview, admitting that he had never done that before when speaking about the subject.

"Nobody ever really knows what the three of us felt about each other," he added. "Only the three of us knew.

"It was such a unifying thing, the three of us became one person. We all had the same dream. That's what I miss more than anything else."