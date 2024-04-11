How many kids do the Bee Gees have, and who are they?

The three Bee Gees brothers have plenty of children between them.

By Thomas Edward

They've left a lasting musical legacy.

When the Bee Gees formed from humble beginnings as brothers with a dream to be songwriters, they themselves unlikely to become so successful.

Their incredible body of work is not the only legacy Barry Gibb and his twin brothers Robin and Maurice have left, however.

They each had a brood of beautiful children, extending the Gibb family into new generations with a total of twelve children between the three Bee Gees brothers.

So, who are the Bee Gees' children? In order of eldest to youngest, here's everything you need to know:

Spencer Gibb: Born September 21, 1972

Spencer Gibb is a musician in his own right. Picture: Spencer Gibb Facebook

Spencer Gibb was the first of the Bee Gees' offspring to be born, and is Robin's first son with his first wife Molly Hullis.

When Spencer was born, Robin told his father: "Molly and I have been longing for a baby. I feel as though I'm living on cloud nine."

A musician himself and playing in a variety of bands as a youngster, Spencer said it was a dream that urged him to learn the guitar and relocate to Miami where the Bee Gees' careers were revitalised during the seventies.

"If there's anything I can say about living in Miami and doing drugs, it's that I learned to play guitar," he later joked.

Having made music as a solo artist, Spencer later formed the band 4-track Mind which changed their name to 54 Seconds, releasing a series of albums. He later made music with his cousin Samantha under the name, The Ghost Twins.

Spencer has had a few brushes with music megastars throughout his life - Prince reportedly told him he was a good dancer, and he snogged Madonna at a nightclub in New York City.

Stephen Gibb: Born December 1, 1973

Stephen Gibb playing with his dad on the Mythology Tour. Picture: Alamy

Stephen Gibb is the eldest son of Barry Gibb and his wife Linda.

Learning to play guitar at the age of thirteen, Stephen has had a successful career in music, playing in metal bands like Black Label Society and 58.

A poignant moment for Stephen was getting to perform alongside his father during Barry's Mythology Tour through Australia and New Zealand in 2013, when they performed an emotional duet of 'I've Gotta Get A Message To You'.

Talking to The Australian at the time, Barry gushed: "It's a thrill to look left and see Sami and to look to my right and see my eldest son, and they are both fantastic."

Stephen continued to collaborate with his dad in 2016, when he co-wrote the album In The Now, with Barry stating it was Stephen's energy and enthusiasm that encouraged him to make it.

"They give me that youth," he said at the time of the album's release. "They give me that fire."

Stephen married Gloria Levas in 2022, and they share two children Angus and Nina Gibb.

Melissa Gibb: Born June 17, 1974

Melissa (top left) with her family in 1989. (Photo By Adam Scull/PHOTOlink.net /MediaPunch). Picture: Alamy

Melissa Gibb is the eldest daughter of Robin Gibb and his first wife Molly Hullis.

Living her life out of the spotlight, Melissa is know is an Arabic translator and was last known to reside in Cyprus.

Adam Gibb: Born February 23, 1976

Adam Gibb receiving the CBE on behalf of his father, the late Maurice Gibb, with his uncles Barry and Robin. (Photo by ROTA/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Adam Gibb is the eldest son of Maurice Gibb and his second wife Yvonne Spenceley Gibb. Maurice was married to Lulu before, but they had no children together.

When the Bee Gees were awarded a CBE in 2004, Adam received the honour alongside his uncles Barry and Robin, in place of his late father who died the year before.

Adam is a musician, writing songs with his sister Samantha in 1997 in a bid to win a record contract under the name Luna Park.

Choosing to live much of his life out of the spotlight, Adam joined The Gibb Collective in 2016, a band of the Bee Gees' children who released the album Please Don't Turn Out The Lights in 2017.

He is married to Elaine Kauder and has two children, Aiden Maurice Gibb and Olivia Grace Gibb.

Ashley Gibb: Born September 8, 1977

Ashley Gibb with his dad in 2016. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Ashley Gibb is Barry and Linda Gibb's second son, who first pursued a career in tennis before being convinced to work in music.

It wasn't until 2005 that he was asked to collaborate with Barbra Streisand on Guilty Pleasures, the follow-up album to Guilty which Barry Gibb helped her write and produce.

Impressed by his songwriting talent - despite never having any professional expertise other than a ditty he wrote for a girlfriend in the nineties - Barry roped in Ashley to co-write his 2016 album In The Now alongside his older brother Stephen.

"The album is my opinion of life," Barry told Billboard in 2016. "My feelings and my journey with my brothers, and without my brothers, with my parents and without my parents, and with my own family, seeing my kids have their own kids."

Ashley is married to Therese Gibb, who shares a son, Lucas Gibb.

Samantha Gibb: Born July 2, 1980

Maurice Gibb's daughter Samantha is also a musician. Picture: Press Release

Samantha is the only daughter of Maurice Gibb and Yvonne Spenceley Gibb.

Learning musical instruments since the age of five, Samantha was destined to become a musician herself, and now resides in the 'Music City' of Nashville, TN.

"Growing up watching my father really set the bar for what kind of musician and songwriter I wanted to be", she later said.

Notably, Samantha joined her uncle Barry on stage during the Mythology Tour in 2013 for a moving duet of 'How Can You Mend a Broken Heart'.

Working as a solo musician, as well as the duo The Ghost Twins with her cousin Spencer, Samantha also formed The Gibb Collective which brought the Gibb children and cousins together musically.

"It started when my partner Lazaro and I decided to do a cover of 'New York Mining Disaster 1941', Samantha revealed.

"We loved the way it turned out and thought it would be really cool to do more of it. We had been wanting to do a tribute for a long time for my dad and my uncles. It started to feel like the right time so we started to reach out then we talked to everybody."

"Each person decided to do a take on a track that was one of their favourites. The next thing we knew we had a ten-song album."

Samantha's most recent solo single came in 2023 with 'Tongue-Tied', which was released via her own record label M.E.G. which named after her late father's initials.

Travis Gibb: Born January 10, 1981

Travis Gibb as a one year old, being held by his mum Linda. Picture: Alamy

Barry Gibb and Linda welcomed their third son Travis in 1981, who chose not to follow in his famous family's footsteps and become an estate agent in Miami instead.

Travis is married to Stacy Bash Gibb, who shares two children: Layla and Liam Gibb.

He occasionally posts pictures of his family life on Instagram such as celebrating his children's birthdays, or shares pictures from his hiking adventures.

Robin-John Gibb: Born January 21, 1983

Robin-John 'RJ' Gibb's father Robin died when he was just 29 years old. (Photo by Danny Martindale/FilmMagic). Picture: Getty

Robin-John Gibb, affectionately known as 'RJ', is the only son shared between Robin Gibb and his second wife Dwina Murphy, an author an artist he remained married to until his death in 2012.

RJ is a singer-songwriter and recording artist also, having studied acting at RADA before venturing into the world of music.

He was only 29 years old when his father died, with RJ describing the experience of losing his "best friend" shortly after.

"I cradled his head and held his right hand," RJ explained to the Daily Mail. "My mother held his left hand. I gave him a kiss and we told him we loved him as we watched him go."

"He was my best friend. We were colleagues and had the same sense of humour. I think about him every day. I miss him dearly. And I am so proud of him."

The song 'I Started A Joke', which was synonymous with Robin's fragile lead vocal, has taken on a poignancy after RJ played it straight after his dad passed.

"I put the phone on his chest and that was the first time I broke down. I knew that song and its lyrics were perfect for that moment. That song will always have new meaning to me now."

Married to Megan Golub, RJ has three children: Maxwell-Robin, Theodore-Alexander, and Oliver-Eugene.

Michael Gibb: Born December 1, 1984

Michael Gibb (far right) at Buckingham Palace with his family after his dad was knighted in 2018. (Photo by Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Michael Gibb is the youngest son of Barry and Linda, whose godfather is none other than Michael Jackson, who he was named after.

Taking a different career path to the majority of his siblings and cousins, Michael has acted in various low-budget movies.

Snow Evelyn Robin Juliet Gibb: Born November 4, 2008

Robin Gibb's fourth child, Snow, was the result of an eight year affair. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Robin Gibb's fourth child Snow Evelyn Robin Juliet Gibb was born in somewhat controversial circumstances.

Labelled his 'lovechild', Robin had an affair with his housekeeper Claire Yang for eight years, who later fell pregnant and gave birth in 2008.

The situation became complicated after his death, as Snow was written out of his will, with Spencer and Melissa each being given £500,000 immediately, with the remainder of the estate to be split between them and RJ upon Dwina's death.

Claire Yang was reportedly allowed to keep the £850,000 house that Robin bought her in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, but otherwise, Snow will receive none of his £26 million fortune, the Daily Mail reported.

A source speaking to the Sunday Mirror reneges those claims, saying that Gibb left Yang a reported $6.4 million payment right before his death to make sure that the little girl would be looked after.

The same source was quoted saying: "Robin never walked away from his responsibilities and always made sure the child was fully provided for. Snow Robin is a Gibb child so will be treated exactly the same as the other three children."

Nick Endacott-Gibb: Born April 1968

Man Claims DNA Tests Prove He's Bee Gees Star Maurice Gibb's Son | This Morning

Nick Endacott-Gibb was Maurice Gibb's first son with Patti Nolder, though was given up for adoption from birth.

Later adopted by a middle-class family in East Sussex, Endacott-Gibb - who now resides in Brighton & Hove - began tracing his biological lineage in his 20s.

Initially believing that he was the illegitimate son of a '60s rock band member, DNA proved otherwise in 2009.

Having met his biological mother Patti in 2003, it was her sister who insisted that Maurice Gibb was the father, though his widow Yvonne refused a DNA test.

That was until he realised Adam Gibb had submitted his DNA to the website Ancestry, which came back as a 100% match.

The Gibb family still refuse to acknowledge musician Nick Endacott-Gibb as one of their own, stating that his claims have torn the family apart.

Nick just wants closure however, saying: "It has been such a long hard journey, but this has finally given me closure and I have a newfound belief in myself from knowing my identity."

"I've never been interested in money and as I was legally adopted I would have no claim anyway. I just wanted to know who my dad is."