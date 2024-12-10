When the Bee Gees couldn't keep a straight face in hilarious prank interview

The Bee Gees struggled not to laugh as the interview descended into chaos. Picture: YouTube

By Hannah Watkin

Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb couldn’t believe what was happening.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Remember when the Bee Gees got pranked by Noel Edmonds?

Well, in this unearthed TV memory (archived online by fans of the band) that's exactly what happens, and the resulting hilarity is a must-watch for all devotees of the famous group.

In the clip, Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb have clearly been led to believe that they are taking part in a run-of-the-mill prerecorded TV interview at a swanky London hotel.

But all is not what it seems...

Watch the prank below.

Bee Gees - GOTCHA -candid camera interview

The ‘Tragedy’ trio were in fact about to experience complete chaos, courtesy of the team behind the popular Saturday night entertainment show Noel’s House Party and that show’s 'Gotcha!' pranks.

Recorded in early 1997, secret cameras captured the Bee Gees reactions to several disruptions including a lost window cleaner and a fangirling maid, both of whom disastrously got in the way of the group's interview time.

“You’ve got to keep this in!” Maurice quipped as soon as the prank’s first disruptor – the window cleaner – got in the way of the recording.

The first prankster acted as a confused window cleaner. Picture: YouTube

Later, when the interviewer asked for a break to deal with a hot flush, the group were also understanding, although they did joke about how she and the rest of her team left them alone mid-interview.

“Is it going to be one of those days?” Barry asked bemused.

Not long after, the interview was disturbed again, this time by a hoovering hotel maid. At this point, Maurice completely lost it laughing, and the others also creased up.

But after collecting themselves, all three of the band were happy to deal with the lady who was acting star-struck about meeting the Bee Gees.

“It’s all right love, come in,” Maurice said, before Barry went on to greet her.

Smooth's Untold Stories: Barry Gibb and wife Linda's beautiful relationship

Eventually, however, the prank had to come to an end. Cue Noel Edmonds dressed as a Bee Gee entering the room along with the rest of the joke’s cast to alert the band to the fact that something was going on!

It’s safe to say the brothers dealt admirably with each strange occurrence – never once showing a sign of annoyance or anger at the poorly organised situation.

But early on it was clear all three were struggling to keep a straight face at gaffe after gaffe.

Noel often pranked celebrities on his famous Saturday night show. Picture: YouTube

Reacting to the prank later with Noel, Barry shared: “It was very strange, we didn’t really know what was going on.

“You caught us on an exceptional day,” he continued. “We were all in such a good mood... you really did strike us on a really good day.”

Noel admitted that the show had left Barry, Robin and Maurice alone halfway through the prank in the hopes that they would “rubbish everybody” when they thought no one else was around. “But they didn’t do it, they were really nice!” he jokingly complained.