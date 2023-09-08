Bernie Taupin reveals he's writing new music together with Elton John in new interview

8 September 2023, 14:02 | Updated: 8 September 2023, 14:42

In a new interview, Bernie Taupin has confirmed he's writing with Elton John again for the first time since 2016.
In a new interview, Bernie Taupin has confirmed he's writing with Elton John again for the first time since 2016. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

They're one of the most successful songwriting partnerships of all time.

When Elton John and Bernie Taupin put their heads together, the end result was often a classic song that would be remembered for generations.

The proof is in the pudding, given they've co-written timeless tracks like 'Your Song', 'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road', 'Tiny Dancer', 'Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me', 'Candle In The Wind' and 'I'm Still Standing'.

And how could we forget the cosmic ballad 'Rocket Man', Elton's trademark song that has long been synonymous with the bespectacled star, which served as the finale to his final ever UK performance at Glastonbury.

Of course, Elton has reaped the rewards and plaudits from their partnership, largely because he's the flamboyant face and voice behind the songs.

But behind him all of the way (apart from their acrimonious split between 1977 and 1979) was Bernie, who is now regarded as one of the finest songwriters of all time.

Elton even once famously said himself that "if it weren’t for Bernie Taupin, there’d never be an Elton John."

Their last album together was 2016 album Wonderful Crazy Night, and they also wrote '(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again' for Elton's biopic Rocketman which was sung by Taron Egerton in 2019.

In a recent interview with Vulture however, Bernie Taupin confirmed that he and Elton are writing together now and preparing to enter the studio.

Elton and Bernie in 1973. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
Elton and Bernie in 1973. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Since Elton has brought his touring career to a close, he's likely itching to get back in the thick of it again, and it seems like he and Bernie have rekindled their partnership.

When asked if he and Elton were writing new songs to record in the studio, Bernie confirmed: "Oh yeah. We’re coming up with ideas right now."

The news will likely come as a huge treat for fans of the pair, which indicates they are both still as enthusiastic as ever even in the twilights of their careers.

And now they're entering the tail end of their long careers, Bernie recounts the many successes – both personally and professionally – he has shared with Elton.

Bernie revealed that one of the songs he wrote which fills him with the greatest pride is 1989's 'Sacrifice'.

"It’s so realistic, and it comes from a place of real pain. It’s almost like the antithesis of 'Your Song' which is so virginal," he explains.

"That’s the start of the journey on how you perceive love. 'Sacrifice' is the bookend to that, where you find out that love is a tough game sometimes."

Elton John - Sacrifice

After disputing that Elton's 'golden age' was during the 1970s saying that "it's complete bulls**t. Not all of those are great albums."

Bernie discusses one of the later songs he wrote which he considers his favourite from that era: "'I Want Love' from 2001 is "one of the best lyrics I've ever written," Bernie confesses, saying "that came from a real place."

Robert Downey Jr. famously appeared in the music video, and Bernie admits it was a particularly personal song for him.

"It was written at a point in time where I had given up on finding the kind of relationship I was looking for. It’s a pretty cynical song, but at the same time, you see through the person who wrote it."

Elton John - I Want Love

Elton and Bernie together in 2022. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for British Consulate-General Los Angeles)
Elton and Bernie together in 2022. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for British Consulate-General Los Angeles). Picture: Getty

After discussing his and Elton's many ups and downs ("It was just a matter of being uncommunicative with each other and, possibly, drugs," he said frankly about their split in the 1970s), Bernie then recalls their early days together.

Talking about when he first moved to London and moved in with Elton, Bernie recalled: "We got on great. We were inseparable. We never fought. I mean it really was him and me against the world."

"He was certainly more cosmopolitan than me. He played in bands. He traveled around the continent. So obviously he’d done a lot more than I had."

"I was well read. I was well versed in the arts. But I was also very shy. I was pretty sensitive, and Elton understood that. He was definitely a big brother," he adds.

Even after so many decades, there's still evidently more to come from Elton and Bernie.

More from Elton John

See more More from Elton John

Elton John

Elton John facts: Singer's age, husband, children, parents, net worth and real name revealed
George Michael tops the Smooth Icons vote

Smooth Icons 2023: George Michael is voted the greatest artist of all time

Music

Aretha Franklin final-ever performance

Remembering Aretha Franklin's powerhouse final ever performance that brought Elton John to tears

Aretha Franklin

Elton John and George Michael's friendship took a turn for the worse when the 'Rocket Man' singer insulted him by saying he needed to "get out more".

When Elton John insulted George Michael by saying he needed to "loosen up"

Elton John waves goodbye

Elton John's husband and children wave him goodbye in heartwarming moment at final live show

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 53-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

Latest Music News

Naomi Campbell has opened up about how she negotiated for four of the world's most famous models to star in George Michael's music video

Naomi Campbell reveals hilarious behind-the-scenes negotiations to star in George Michael's 'Freedom!' video

George Michael

Eurythmics star Dave Stewart announces 'Sweet Dreams' 40th anniversary tour

Eurythmics star Dave Stewart announces 'Sweet Dreams' 40th anniversary tour

Kylie Minogue announces London show

Kylie Minogue announces intimate free concert in London – full details and how to get tickets

Music

After being diagnosed with symptoms of peptic ulcer disease, Bruce Springsteen has been forced to postpone the remainder of his September concerts.

Bruce Springsteen forced to postpone September shows after peptic ulcer disease diagnosis

Music

The piano and life's possessions of Queen's legendary frontman Freddie Mercury have gone to auctioned and fetched prices in their millions.

Freddie Mercury auction: Queen legend's piano and life's possessions sell for huge sums

Freddie Mercury