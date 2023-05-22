Brian May is blown away by schoolboy's spectacular Queen guitar medley on BGT: "He smashed it"

Harry Churchill appeared on Britain's Got Talent on Saturday night (May 20) and gave a spine-tingling performance of some of Queen's greatest hits. Picture: ITV/Alamy

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

11-year-old schoolboy Harry Churchill stunned Queen's Brian May with his performance on Britain's Got Talent.

Sir Brian May has come out in support of an 11-year-old who blew the nation away with his guitar skills.

Harry Churchill appeared on Britain's Got Talent on Saturday night (May 20) and gave a spine-tingling performance of some of Queen's greatest hits – much to the delight of the judges and audience.

Taking to the stage at the London Palladium, the young rocker played a variety of the band's best melodies and ended by playing the chorus of 'We Will Rock You' with the guitar held behind his back.

The incredible performance saw the 11-year-old receive a standing ovation from the audience and praise from the hard-to-please Simon Cowell.

"That was a great, great audition," Cowell told Harry.

"King of rock n roll!" declared Bruno Tonioli, before all four judges put him through to the next round.

In a surprise twist Brian May himself, Queen's lead guitarist for over 50 years, came out supporting the young performer.

The Queen rocker, 75, said a fellow musician sent him the clip of Harry Churchill's big moment and was immediately blown away by his raw talent.

Taking to Instagram, Sir Brian May posted a clip of Harry's audition and gave his own opinion of the youngster's set.

"Harry Rocks!!!!" he exclaimed.

"Had to post this … congratulations Harry Churchill @harrysguitartime on smashing it tonight on @bgt!!!

"Go kill’em!!! Thanks @taliadean for the tip-off ! Bri.’"

The incredible moment came just weeks after Simon Cowell was moved to tears by a teen singer on Britain's Got Talent, prompting the judge to say it was 'one of the best voices he had ever heard'.

Watch Harry Churchill, 11, play his stunning Queen guitar medley below:

11-year-old ROCKSTAR plays guitar BEHIND HIS BACK! | Auditions | BGT 2023

13-year-old Malakai Bayoh not only shocked the veteran TV judge with his amazing singing voice, but was also awarded Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer – guaranteeing the youngster a place in the live semi-finals.

Malakai, who began singing as a chorister at St George’s Cathedral, Southwark in London when he was just 7-years-old, sang a stunning rendition of 'Pie Jesu' during his audition.

"If there’s any one word I could use to describe that ... golden," Cowell says, before pressing the famed Golden Buzzer.