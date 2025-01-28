Lady A facts: Country group members’ ages, songs, name change and more explained

Lady A in 2023. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Tennessee band Lady A have been performing since 2006, but only changed their name to Lady A in 2020.

Lady A have changed a lot since first performing together in the mid-00s.

While the ‘Need You Now’ and ‘Just A Kiss’ songmakers have continued to release hit after hit, the last two decades have also seen the band change its name, and its members marry and have children.

Here’s everything you need to know about Lady A, from its members’ many industry connections to the band’s most popular songs and more...

Who are Lady A’s members?

Lady A is made up of vocalist Hillary Scott, 38; guitarist and singer Charles Kelley, 43; and guitarist, pianist, mandolin player and vocalist Dave Haywood, 42.

The band was formed in Nashville in 2006 by Hillary, Charles and Dave. The two men had known each other since middle school, meanwhile Hillary began making music with the pair after meeting Charles at a music club.

Lady A together at the CMA Awards 2007. Picture: Getty

The group have several musical family connections. Hillary is the daughter of country singer Linda Davis, and Charles is the brother of pop-rock and country singer Josh Kelley.

Why did Lady A change their name?

Prior to 2020, Lady A were known as Lady Antebellum, controversially linking the group to the US’ Antebellum South era.

While ‘antebellum’ in Latin means simply “before the war”, in America the word has become specifically linked to the period of history in the South between the US’ victory in the War of 1812 and the beginning of the US Civil War in 1861, during which slavery was prevalent.

The band’s choice to change their name from Lady Antebellum to Lady A was announced in 2020 as a direct result of the George Floyd Black Lives Matter protests.

In a statement released two weeks after George Floyd’s death, the country music stars shared their “regret" and “embarrassment” about how they had chosen their original name without considering its associations with slavery and racism in America.

“After much personal reflection, band discussion, prayer and many honest conversations with some of our closest black friends and colleagues, we have decided to drop the word ‘antebellum’ from out name and move forward as Lady A, the nickname our fans gave us almost from the start,” the band’s statement revealed.

Fans largely accepted the group’s name change, although some criticised Lady A for “virtue signalling,” and others suggested the change didn’t go far enough.

Anita White was known as Lady A, the nickname Lady Antebellum changed their band name to in 2020. Picture: Instagram/Getty

The band also upset soul, gospel and funk singer Anita White and her fans, as in changing their name to Lady A the band inadvertently took her 20-year-strong professional moniker.

The band “reluctantly” fought with Anita over the rights to trademarking ‘Lady A’ until early 2022, when it was revealed the two parties had settled their lawsuit in an undisclosed agreement.

Are Lady A’s band members married?

All of Lady A’s band members are married, but none of the band have married each other.

Charles Kelley wed his wife, music rep Cassie McConnell, in summer 2009. The pair welcomed a son, Ward, in February 2016, after a fertility struggle caused by anovulation.

Charles Kelley and Cassie McConnell Kelley at People's Choice Country Awards in 2024. Picture: Getty

Next from Lady A to tie the knot was Hillary, who married drummer Chris Tyrell in January 2012. The pair met when Chris was drumming with his band Love and Theft, who along with Lady A were the opening acts for Tim McGraw’s Southern Voice tour.

Hillary and Chris share three children together: Eisele Kaye, 11; and twin daughters Betsy and Emory, seven.

Hillary and Chris in 2014. Picture: Getty

In April 2012, Dave Haywood married former Warner Music Nashville marketing assistant Kelli Cashiola at a Nashville-based ceremony.

The pair will soon welcome their third child together, after having a son, Cash Van, and daughter, Lillie Renee, in 2014 and 2017 respectively.

Kelli Cashiola and Dave Haywood at People's Choice Country Awards 2023. Picture: Getty

What are Lady A’s most popular songs?

Lady A burst onto the country music scene in 2007 with their (then) eponymous debut album, Lady Antebellum. But it was their 2009 album and its titular track ‘Need You Now’ which skyrocketed the band to great fame.

Since then, the band have released seven more albums, most recently What a Song Can Do in 2021.

Some of Lady A’s most popular songs are:

Need You Now

Just A Kiss

What If I Never Get Over You

Bartender

American Honey

Downtown

I Run To You

Can’t Take My Eyes Off You

Dancin’ Away With My Heart

What A Song Can Do

What are Lady A’s upcoming tour dates?

Lady A are currently not due to perform any shows in the UK.

