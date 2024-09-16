Exclusive

Russell Dickerson wants to duet with Tim McGraw, Carly Pearce and Lainey Wilson

By Sian Moore

The 'Bones' singer dropped by the Smooth Country studio during his recent trip to the UK.

Russell Dickerson has just finished touring the UK and is now in Canada supporting Thomas Rhett on tour.

The singer stopped off in Manchester, Glasgow, Belfast – and the Smooth Country studio, to chat with Eamonn Kelly.

Dickerson has just released Bones The EP, which follows on from his 2023 release Three Months Two Streets Down.

"Last year we put out a summer EP," Russell explains, "this year we've put out– it's basically like a fall EP.

"It's more reflective, more nostalgic... Like, you sit around a fire and have some of those incredible nights and conversations that you'll never forget. That's the overall gist."

The singer has already collaborated with Florida Georgia Line and Thomas Rhett – but there are plenty more country artists he'd like to join in the recording studio.

"There's so many great artists in country music," the singer says when Eamonn asks about future duets.

"I got to tour with Tim McGraw back in 2022. I'd love to have a song with him."

Russell continues: "Carly Pearce is another fave. We go way back. We toured together in 2019, it was called The Way Back Tour."

Russell Dickerson reveals the country artists he wants to sing a duet with! Picture: Getty

He goes on to reveal another duet partner he'd love to team up with: "Lainey Wilson, obviously.

"Funny fact, she was on a song that I wrote with this band called King Calaway," the singer then teases, "maybe we put that one out together."

Russell is currently touring Canada with Thomas Rhett, and heads back to the US in late October for eleven shows culminating in April 2025.