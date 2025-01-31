Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy release date, trailer, cast and more

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy will soon be released in cinemas. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

Bridget Jones’ latest film outing will be in cinemas just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Bridget Jones is back on the big screen for her fourth feature film.

Based on author Helen Fielding’s third Bridget Jones book, Mad About The Boy rejoins Bridget (Renée Zellweger) as she deals with life as a widow and single mother following the death of her husband Mark Darcy (Colin Firth).

Former flame Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant) is around, but so are new love interests Roxster (Leo Woodall) who Bridget meets on Tinder, and Bridget’s son’s science teacher Scott Wallaker (Chiwetel Ejiofor).

The cast of Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy. Picture: Getty

Read on to discover more about the movie, which many believe will be the final instalment of the Bridget Jones franchise...

When is Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy being released in cinemas?

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy will be released in cinemas on February 13, making it the perfect Valentine’s or Galentine’s treat.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is out soon! Picture: Alamy

A fourth Bridget film was first rumoured in October 2022, but Mad About That Boy was only officially announced in April 2024. Filming began on May 10 at Sky Studios Elstree (London), and wrapped in August 2024.

Is there a trailer for Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy?

Yes, several trailers have been released for Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy ahead of its release this February.

Watch the first trailer for Mad About The Boy below...

Watch the trailer for Bridget Jones 4 - Mad About The Boy

Is Colin Firth in Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy?

Fans were horrified when it was revealed that the fourth Bridget Jones film would be based on Helen Fielding’s third Bridget novel, Mad About That Boy, because that story famously killed of fan-favourite character Mark Darcy.

Colin Firth will return for Bridget Jones 4, but his appearance will be bittersweet for fans. Picture: Getty

Bridget Jones: Mad About That Boy will indeed kill off Colin Firth’s much-loved character, but thankfully the film’s trailers have revealed the actor will still star as Mark in the movie.

The Pride and Prejudice star’s role in the film is expected to only be small, however, as the film’s main plot will centre on Bridget’s life following his death.

Who is in the Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy cast?

Alongside Colin Firth as Mark Darcy, original leads Renée Zellweger and Hugh Grant will also be returning.

Leo Woodall and Chiwetel Ejiofor have joined the cast as new love interests for Bridget. Isla Fisher and Nico Parker have also been cast in new roles as Bridget's next-door neighbour and babysitter.

Also returning to the franchise are James Callis, Shirley Henderson, Sarah Solemani and Sally Phillips as Bridget’s friends Tom, Jude, Miranda and Shazzer respectively.

Jim Broadbent and Gemma Jones are back as Bridget’s parents, and Emma Thompson, Celia Imrie, Josette Simon, Leila Farzad and Joanna Scanlan will all also star.

Is Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy the final Bridget Jones film?

It is believed that Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy is the final film in the Bridget Jones film franchise.

However, Renée Zellweger has spoken about her hopes that 2025 will not be the last time audiences get to be reunited with Bridget.

Bridget Jones Diary | The Perfect Snowy Finale

Bridget Jones author Helen Fielding has also revealed that she can’t rule out the possibility that another Bridget story may be published one day.

But for now, Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy is being viewed as the final Bridget Jones’s Diary movie.

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy will be released in cinemas on February 13, 2025.