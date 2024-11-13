Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy trailer shocks fans with death of much-loved character

13 November 2024, 10:24

Watch the trailer for Bridget Jones 4 - Mad About The Boy

By Mayer Nissim

Bridget picks up the pieces after the passing of Mark Darcy.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In newspapers, on bookshelves and then on the big screen, the story of Bridget Jones has been an absolute phenomenon.

And now after 30 years, it looks like it's all coming to an end with the release of the fourth movie, Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy.

A new trailer – which you can watch at the top of this page – has been released for the film, which confirms that this adventure will be Bridget's "final chapter".

The film is based on Helen Fielding's third Bridget Jones book of the same name, and finds Bridget – played as ever by Renée Zellweger – as a single mum of two following the death of her partner Mark Darcy.

Colin Firth returns as Darcy, presumably in flashbacks, memories or dream sequences, while Hugh Grant and Emma Thompson are back as Daniel Cleaver and Doctor Rawlings.

Renee Zellweger at the Bridget Jones' Baby New York Premiere in 2016
Renee Zellweger at the Bridget Jones' Baby New York Premiere in 2016. Picture: Getty Images

Also returning are Jim Broadbent and Gemma Jones as Bridget's parents, and Sarah Solemani, Sally Phillips, Shirley Henderson, James Callis and Celia Imrie as her gaggle of friends.

Newcomers include Chiwetel Ejiofor as teacher Mr. Wallaker, Leo Woodall as love interest Roxster and Isla Fisher as Rebecca, Bridget's new neighbour.

Released on Valentine's Day in 2025, Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy. comes nine years after Bridget Jones's Baby, which itself followed a 12-year gap after Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason.

Hugh Grant and Renée Zellweger in 2001's Bridget Jones's Diary
Hugh Grant and Renée Zellweger in 2001's Bridget Jones's Diary. Picture: Alamy

The first Bridget Jones movie, Bridget Jones's Diary, was released all the way back in 2001.

Bridget Jones's Diary was first published in 1996, being adapted from Helen Fielding's columns in and The Daily Telegraph.

