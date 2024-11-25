Davina McCall gives tearful first update after brain tumour surgery: ‘I’m on the mend’

25 November 2024, 14:23

Davina McCall gives emotional update after brain surgery

By Hannah Watkin

Davina McCall revealed she would be undergoing surgery for a benign brain tumour earlier this month

After a week-long absence from her social media accounts, the TV presenter and podcaster returned to her Instagram account today (November 25) to update fans on her post-surgery progress.

Speaking to fans for the first time following her operation, Davina seemed in good spirits as she sent “an enormous heartfelt thank you” to her followers for their support while she was recovering from her operation.

The former Big Brother host was visibly emotional as she continued her message, telling friends and fans that their messages have “meant the world” to her during this “mad” time.

Davina McCall smiling
Davina McCall revealed her brain tumour diagnosis earlier in November 2024. Picture: Getty

Davina first revealed her colloid cyst diagnosis via her social media on November 15, explaining she would be going “off grid” for a bit while she recovered from the operation.

In the meantime, her partner Michael kept followers updated on Davina’s progress, explaining the surgery had been a “textbook” success later that Friday.

Speaking in her recent video post, Davina explained her short-term memory “is a bit remiss” after her operation, but that this “is something I can work on, so I’m really happy about that.”

Davina also thanked Michael and her stepmother Gabby for “brilliantly” looking after her over the past week and a bit.

“I’d quickly like to say big up the stepmums. I don’t really say thank you to Gabby enough,” the podcast host reflected tearfully. “She’s been an amazing rock my whole life.

“I've got a massive dose of vitamin G - I'm just really grateful,” she added. “I've always been really lucky in my life, but I feel unbelievably grateful right now. So, thanks for everything, all of you.”

In Davina’s Instagram caption, The Masked Singer star sent further thank yous to her neurosurgeon and the other staff who cared for her during her stay at the Cleveland Clinic hospital.

