Guy Pearce facts: Neighbours star's Hollywood career, wife, kids and more revealed

Guy Pearce is one of Australia's most beloved acting exports.

Here are all the big facts about the former Neighbours heartthrob turned Hollywood megastar...

How old is Guy Pearce? Guy Pearce was born on October 5, 1967 and is 54-years-old. (pictured in 1998). Picture: Getty Guy Pearce was born on October 5, 1967 and celebrated his 54th birthday in 2021. He was born in Ely, Cambridgeshire to parents Stuart Pearce a Royal New Zealand Air Force pilot and Anne Cocking, an English schoolteacher.

What films has Guy Pearce been in? Guy Pearce and Russell Crow in LA Confidential in 1997. Picture: Alamy Guy Pearce left Neighbours in 1989 and had a brief stint on rival soap Home and Away from 1991-1992 before making his way to the bright lights of Hollywood. He starred in some small-budget films and TV series, including The Late Show and My Forgotten Man, before receiving international attention after his breakout role in The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert in 1994. Guy Pearce starred in Iron Man 3 with Robert Downey Jr. (Pictured: the pair at the movie's premiere in 2013). Picture: Getty He later had starring roles in films including LA Confidential, Memento and The Time Machine. Other roles include The Road, The Hurt Locker, The King's Speech, Prometheus, and Iron Man 3 and he recently starred in smash hit mini-series Mare of Easttown, opposite Kate Winslet. Guy won a Primetime Emmy Award for Mildred Pierce and has received various award nominations including a Golden Globe Award, three Screen Actors Guild Awards and an Australian Academy Film Award.

Guy's acting career saw him give musical performances in films such as 1999's A Slipping Down Life, and the star has since gone on to release original music of his own. Pearce's acclaimed 2018 album The Nomad was inspired by when his wife left him in 2015. Watch Guy Pearce sing 'The Nomad' below: "It just sort of blurted out in that rather difficult year of 2015," he said about the album in an interview with The Irish Times in 2021. "It was the whole thing about my dad's plane being called the Nomad, and me feeling nomadic after Kate left. I didn't feel I belonged anywhere." Guy's most recent music venture came as a starring role in a music video for Radiohead's 'Follow Me Around' at the end of 2021.

Pearce told the world about his debut in a tongue-in-cheek tweet: "It's not every day you find a free working toaster on the side of the road. It's also not every day you get to be in a Radiohead video clip. Both happened a few weeks ago." Watch Guy Pearce star in Radiohead's 'Follow Me Around' below:

Is Guy Pearce married? In 1997 Guy Pearce married his childhood sweetheart, Kate Mestitz (pictured in 2013), and the pair announced their divorce after 18 years in 2015. Picture: Getty In 1997 Guy Pearce married his childhood sweetheart, Kate Mestitz, and the pair announced their divorce after 18 years in 2015. Soon after Guy met Dutch actress Carice van Houten, best known for her portrayal of Melisandre in Game of Thrones, and the pair live together in Amsterdam.