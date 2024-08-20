Dame Judi Dench chokes up about late husband of 30 years after returning to their family home

Dame Judi Dench became emotional after returning to the home she shared with her late husband of forty years. Picture: Getty/Channel 4

By Thomas Edward

She's brought the nation to tears on many occasions.

Dame Judi Dench is nothing short of a national treasure, and she's also one of the finest acting talents we've ever produced on our shores.

She's added grace and gravitas to every role she's played, starring in James Bond, Mrs. Brown, Iris, Philomena, and numerous Shakespeare adaptations for the big screen.

Though on Sunday night, the legendary actor made viewers at home choke up with a much more personal show of emotion.

Judi was starring alongside The Repair Shop's Jay Blades on their new show The Odd Couple, a Channel 4 programme which explores the pair's unlikely friendship.

During the most recent episode there was a painful, tear-jerking moment for Judi as she came to tears after returning to the home she shared with her late husband, Michael Williams.

Judi Dench and Michael Williams on their wedding day in 1971. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Dench and Williams were married for thirty years, having tied the knot in 1971.

Tragically, Williams lost his battle with lung cancer at the age of just 65, dying in 2001.

She and her series co-star Blades visited the house that the Shakespeare In Love actor used to share with her late husband in the seventies and eighties.

Judi says to the cameras: "I want to take Jay to see my old home in the village of Charlecote, but having not been back since leaving in 1984 this isn’t going to be easy."

And it evidently wasn't for her - the sight of Judi's former home in the Midlands choked her up almost immediately.

Admitting that it was a "strange feeling" returning, her pal Jay recognised the weight of the moment and reached out his hand to comfort Judi.

Fans at home took to Twitter/X to convey their sentiment toward Judi who struggled to keep her composure as she approached the house.

Dame Judi Dench gets emotional as she visits old house she used to share with late husband

Judi first met Michael Williams in the late sixties, before marrying a few years later.

The coupled shared one child together, Tara Cressida Williams, who is now fifty-one and goes by the name of Finty.

It wasn't the only heartfelt moment Judi has shared on-screen with her friend Jay Blades, however.

The pair met on an episode of The Repair Shop, where Judi brought an old pocket watch to revive that her late husband and co-star of A Fine Romance had previously owned.

Not only was it Williams' watch, it was a gift from Dame Judi to celebrate their first year of being married, so clearly had a great deal of emotional importance to the pair.

Nine years after his death, Judi met conservationist David Mills who started a relationship shortly after.

They've been in a strong loving relationship for nearly fifteen years now, but seemingly have no plans to marry.