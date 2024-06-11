Practical Magic 2: Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman to reunite for shock sequel

11 June 2024, 13:40

By Mayer Nissim

Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock are in talks to return as the Owens sisters.

After over 25 years, fans of the 1990s cult movie Practical Magic are finally getting a sequel.

Warner Bros made the announcement yesterday on Instagram with a trio of hilarious memes using clips from the original movies.

"It’s official! Practical Magic 2 is in development and coming soon. 🌟🧙‍♀" said the studio.

The 1998 original starred Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman as the Owens Sisters, two witches who have to overcome the prejudice of their local town, as well as an apparent curs that dooms them to never find love.

Bullock and Kidman will return as producers of the sequel, and are also in talks to return as Sally and Gillian Owens.

The original film was directed by Griffin Dunne, with its cast including Stockard Channing, Dianne Wiest, Aidan Quinn, and Goran Višnjić.

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman in Practical Magic
Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman in Practical Magic. Picture: Getty Images

Practical Magic was adapted from Alice Hoffman's novel by Akiva Goldsman, Robin Swicord and Adam Brooks. Goldsman will return to write the sequel.

Among the megafans expressing their glee at the news was actress Evan Rachel Wood, who said: "The who and a what now??? 🤯😱🌙✨✨✨

"This Owen sister is ready for midnight margaritas. *Waits longingly looking at the phone*

The Owens Sisters in Practical Magic
The Owens Sisters in Practical Magic. Picture: Getty Images

"I still dream of a sequel even time will lie down and be still for."

It's not the first time producers have tried to recapture the magic of the original.

There was a failed TV pilot spinoff called Sudbury in 2004, while an ABC prequel was announced in 2010 but failed to come to pass.

