The Voice UK: Tom Jones gives standing ovation after duo's jaw-dropping cover of Celine Dion's 'Think Twice'

1 March 2021, 13:14

On February 20, Olly Murs' contestants Joe Topping (centre) and Alex Harry (left) took to the stage for the Battles round of The Voice UK and gave a stunning rendition of Celine Dion's 'Think Twice'.
Picture: ITV/The Voice

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Contestants Joe Topping and Alex Harry were on the Battles round of The Voice UK, competing to get through to the next stage of the show, when the duo sang a beautiful rendition of Celine Dion's 'Think Twice'.

The Voice UK is filled with modern takes on old artists, but a cover of Celine Dion's 1994 hit 'Think Twice' blew the others out of the water.

On February 20, Olly Murs' contestants Joe Topping and Alex Harry took to the stage for the Battles round of the TV talent show and squared up to give the performance of their lives.

Competing for a place in Olly's final team, 42-year-old Joe and 27-year-old Alex gave a spectacular performance of the number one song, resulting in a standing ovation from none other than Sir Tom Jones himself.

Competing for a place in Olly's final team, 42-year-old Joe and 27-year-old Alex gave a spectacular performance of the number one song
Picture: ITV/The Voice
27-year-old Alex Harry (pictured) was competing to go through to the next round of The Voice 2021.
Picture: ITV/The Voice
Olly Murs eventually chose 42-year-old Joe Topping (pictured) to go through to the next round of the show.
Picture: ITV/The Voice

The pair gave a stripped back version of the power ballad and impressed the judges with their incredible melodies and duetting abilities as they performed the song that has topped the charts in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the UK.

While it was a tough scenario for coach Olly Murs, he eventually chose Joe Topping to go through to the next round of the show and sent home a devastated Alex Harry.

The tense battle round came a week after Olly dedicated a rendition of Solomon Burke's 'Everybody Needs Somebody To Love' to the virtual audience and everyone at home.

Watch Joe Topping and Alex Harry sing Celine Dion's 'Think Twice' below:

Olly Murs looked on proudly as his two contestants battled it out for a place in the next round.
Picture: ITV/The Voice
The duo's stunning rendition resulted in a standing ovation from none other than Sir Tom Jones himself.
Picture: ITV/The Voice

After telling the audience how much he missed having them in the studio, Olly asked his fellow coaches if he could do a song dedicated to The Voice's absent viewers, before launching into the famous song and asking Tom Jones to join him.

Backed up by the show's other two coaches, will.i.am and Anne-Marie, Tom Jones one again showcased his show-stopping singing voice, all without leaving the comfort of his red chair!

The duet with Tom Jones is so poignant after a video of Olly Murs' original X Factor audition tape resurfaced online.

The clip from 2009 shows the 25-year-old call centre worker describe himself as a 'normal geezer' who just 'wants to be a popstar' before he launched into a brilliant cover of 'Superstitious' by Stevie Wonder.

Moving effortlessly across the stage, The Voice coach impressed the judges so much with his dance moves and cheeky demeanour it lead Simon Cowell to award him "easiest yes he's ever given".

Olly Murs infamously made it to the final round of The X Factor in 2009, eventually being placed runner-up to the show's winner Joe McElderry.

The Voice UK airs on Saturday night's at 8.30pm on ITV

