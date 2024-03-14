Bon Jovi announce new album 'Forever' - listen to epic new single 'Legendary'

Bon Jovi are back. Picture: EMI/Press Release

By Thomas Edward

Bon Jovi are back.

The iconic rockers behind hits like 'Livin' On A Prayer', 'It's My Life', and 'You Give Love A Bad Name' are celebrating their 40th anniversary as a band in style.

Bon Jovi have announced a brand new album titled Forever, which is set for release on 7th June 2024 via EMI.

News of the new release - their first since 2020 four years ago - will coincide with the premiere of their highly-anticipated four-part docu-series Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story at SXSW.

The documentary covers the recent problems Jon Bon Jovi has had with his voice, unveiling the issues with his vocal chords and subsequent surgery, as well as the departure of founding member Richie Sambora.

After the rough ride the band have had in recent years, singer Bon Jovi has revealed the album is them finding joy in the world again.

"This record is a return to joy. From the writing, through the recording process, this is turn up the volume, feel good Bon Jovi," he said in an accompanying press release.

Along with new of a new album, Bon Jovi released the first single 'Legendary' which you can listen to below:

Bon Jovi - Legendary (Official Music Video)

'Legendary' by name, and legendary by nature, the rock legend's country-tinged rock anthem is a sure-fire sing-a-long.

It seems like the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees are fighting fit after several years of strife, and are back to celebrate their status as one of the biggest rock bands of the past forty years.

Talking about the album, Job Bon Jovi said: "The overarching sentiment of this album is that of joy. How did I get to joy? I had to work through a lot of dark misery."

"I'm thinking about where to go musically and I run into a problem physically, where now I have to seek out a specialist in the field to do a vocal surgery that is not often done," he explained to Ultimate Classic Rock.

Forever features Jon Bon Jovi once again working alongside the two remaining founders of Bon Jovi in bandmates David Bryan on keyboards and drummer Tico Torres.

The original trio are joined by bassist Hugh McDonald and guitarist Phil X, with Richie Sambora's estrangement from the band continuing.

The album cover for 'Forever'. Picture: EMI

Continuing celebrations of the band's 40th anniversary comes after Jon Bon Jovi was named 2024 MusiCares Person Of The Year only months ago.

He was honoured with an all-star tribute concert at the L.A. Convention Center that featured Bruce Springsteen, Shania Twain, Jason Isbell, Jelly Roll, Pat Monahan of Train, and many others.

For the full tracklist of Forever, see below:

1. 'Legendary'

2. 'We Made It Look Easy'

3. 'Living Proof'

4. 'Waves'

5. 'Seeds'

6. 'Kiss The Bride'

7. 'The People’s House'

8. 'Walls Of Jericho'

9. 'I Wrote You A Song'

10. 'Living In Paradise'

11. 'My First Guitar'

12. 'Hollow Man'