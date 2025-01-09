Missing You: Every song in Harlan Coben’s Netflix drama explained

Harlan Coben's Missing You debuted on Netflix in January. Picture: Alamy/Netflix

Netflix’s latest mystery series is capturing fans just like Fool Me Once did last year.

Harlan Coben’s recent Netflix drama Missing You has a soundtrack just as captivating as its twisty plot.

Missing You tells the story of Kat (Rosalind Eleazar) a detective whose life is turned upside down when she stumbles across her ‘missing’ fiancé Josh (Ashley Walters) on a dating app, a decade after he left her without warning one day.

Aside from the obvious John Waite track which gives the show its name, the TV show also features other interesting songs and musical references, all of which contribute to the show’s story and themes.

Here’s a rundown of all the music featured in the Netflix thriller...

Watch the trailer for Missing You on Netflix

How does ‘Missing You’ by John Waite connect with Netflix’s Missing You?

Missing You’s title track was written by John Waite, Mark Leonard and Charles Sandford, and was released in June 1984.

The track reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100, and number nine on the UK Singles Chart.

John Waite - Missing You

‘Missing You’ is key to Kat’s memories of her relationship with Josh, and features in episodes one and five of the TV show.

The song is how Kat attempts to reconnect with Josh after matching with him on a music-focused dating app, and flashbacks show how the pair sang it together while doing karaoke in the past.

Do any other tracks feature in Netflix’s Missing You?

Yes, in addition to John Waite’s emotional love song, Missing You also features other songs.

Rosalind Elezar and Ashley Walters as Kat and Josh in Missing You. Picture: Alamy

In episode one, ‘When You Were Mine’ by Joy Crookes and ‘If I Got It (Your Love Brought It)’ by Aaron Frazer are both played.

Then in episode two, ‘Eine kleine Nachtmusik' by Mozart and ‘Candy’ by Cameo feature.

No other tracks are played in Harlan Coben’s Missing You beyond its original score, however each of the series’ episodes are named after famous love songs.

These are: ‘Every Breath You Take’ by The Police, ‘With or Without You’ by U2, ‘Never Too Much’ by Luther Vandross, ‘Don’t You Forget About Me’ by Simple Minds, and ‘Chain Reaction’ by Diana Ross.

Who wrote the score for Missing You?

Charlie Hamblett, Rosalind Eleazar and Catherine Ayers in Missing You. Picture: Netflix

Ben Onono composed the score for Missing You. The composer previously worked with Harlan Coben on his 2018 Netflix show Safe.

Ben also worked on the scores of shows like Trust Me, Ridley Road, and the 2014 film Half of a Yellow Sun.