Dolly Parton reveals why she's refused multiple requests to play the Super Bowl halftime show

3 November 2023, 14:10

Dolly Parton has revealed why she's has turned down offers to play the Super Bowl.
Dolly Parton has revealed why she's has turned down offers to play the Super Bowl. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

The singing sensation made an honest confession.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dolly Parton has opened up about her reasoning behind turning down many invitations to play the Super Bowl.

The country star, 77, says that she felt there has never been a right moment for her to play the huge NFL show, saying she never felt she was 'big enough' to take on such a mammoth performance.

The halftime show, which has been headlined by the likes of Beyonce, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney and Coldplay, is one of the greatest live music shows of the year and is watched by an average of 120 million viewers.

Dolly Parton has opened up about her reasoning behind turning down many invitations to play the Super Bowl.
Dolly Parton has opened up about her reasoning behind turning down many invitations to play the Super Bowl. Picture: Getty
"I&squot;ve never done anything with that big of a production," Dolly admitted (pictured Michael Jackson performing at the Super Bowl in 1993)
"I've never done anything with that big of a production," Dolly admitted (pictured Michael Jackson performing at the Super Bowl in 1993). Picture: Getty

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Dolly Parton revealed she felt overwhelmed about being involved with such a "big production".

"I couldn't do it because of other things, or I just didn't think I was big enough to do it - to do that big of a production.

"When you think about those shows, those are big, big productions. I've never done anything with that big of a production," she admitted.

"I don't know if I could have. I think at the time that's what I was thinking."

However, the 'Jolene' singer did say she is now more open to big shows, since the debut of her rock album Rockstar this month.

"It would make more sense. I might be able to do a production show," she said.

Paul McCartney pictured playing the Super Bowl in 2006.
Paul McCartney pictured playing the Super Bowl in 2006. Picture: Getty

Dolly Parton interview: 40 years of Islands in the Stream and writing 'Jolene'

The album is a veritable who's who of rock, with some of the biggest names in the business featuring on the album.

Hits set to be heard on the collection include 'Every Breath You Take' featuring Sting, 'Purple Rain' by Prince, 'I Want You Back' featuring Steven Tyler, 'Wrecking Ball' featuring Miley Cyrus, Elton John's 'Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me', and the Beatles 'Let It Be', featuring Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Peter Frampton and Mick Fleetwood.

The album came about after Dolly Parton accepted, and then declined, an invitation to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

In a public statement, Dolly said she was declining the award, but said it has reminded her that she wanted to 'put out a hopefully great rock 'n' roll album in the future'.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Dolly revealed she felt overwhelmed about being involved with such a "big production" (pictured)
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Dolly revealed she felt overwhelmed about being involved with such a "big production" (pictured). Picture: Getty

Dolly Parton on Elvis recording 'I Will Always Love You'

"Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right," Dolly said.

"This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock’n’roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do!

"My husband is a total rock’n’roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one. I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Good luck!"

More from Dolly Parton

See more More from Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton's 10 best songs ever, ranked

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton facts: Singer's age, husband, family and net worth revealed

The greatest duets of all time

The 20 best duets of all time, ranked

Song Lists

Dolly Parton and husband Carl Dean never started a family, and now Dolly revealed why whilst adding she's "almost glad" it didn't happen.

Dolly Parton reveals regretful reason behind why she never had children with husband of 57 years
Dolly Parton, and Elvis and Priscilla Presley

Elvis Presley sang 'I Will Always Love You' to wife Priscilla as they got divorced

Elvis Presley

Dolly Parton has released a spine-tingling cover of Queen's 'We Are The Champions'.

Dolly Parton channels Freddie Mercury with incredible cover of Queen's 'We Are The Champions'

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Kim Appleby in 2019

Kim Appleby facts: Mel & Kim singer's age, songs, children and more revealed

Features

Celine Dion and her sons

Celine Dion shares photos with rarely seen three sons as she battles ongoing health issues

Celine Dion

The Beatles' final record 'Now and Then'

The Beatles release new song 'Now and Then': Listen to the Fab Four's final track

Beatles

The Beatles

The 40 greatest Beatles songs ever, ranked

Beatles

Ringo Starr

Ringo Starr facts: Beatles drummer's age, wife, children, net worth and songs revealed

Beatles

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Sanctuary Selection

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents

Legends of the Ashes with Stephen Fry