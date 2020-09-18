Michael Bublé has sold more than 60 million albums worldwide and won numerous trophies, including four Grammy Awards and multiple Juno Awards.

He is a Canadian singer, songwriter, and record producer with proud Italian heritage who has a loyal following around the world.

A friend of Smooth Radio, Michael has released 10 studio albums, with 'Feeling Good' and 'Cry Me A River' receiving new leases of life amongst many other tunes.

The talented singer, 45, is well known for performing fantastic new arrangements and covers of old jazz standards, but does he write and release his own songs?

Fans of Michael may have heard some people say "but he only sings covers"... well here's an incredibly detailed long list that proves the naysayers wrong and delves into all of Michael's original songs and how they came to be.

Not only that, Michael has now announced that he is writing brand news songs at home for a new album, and we can't wait to hear it!

Here's a list of all of Michael's original song releases:

'Gotta Be Patient' (2020) Michael heard a snippet of the song, written by Spanish artists Stay Homas, while self-quarantined with his family in Vancouver. He loved it and immediately shared it to his social media channels. Read more: Michael Bublé urges fans to take 'serious measures' to slow down coronavirus in heartfelt message The response from fans was overwhelming and it inspired him to extend the song and record it with a little help from longtime friends Barenaked Ladies and Warner-Latino Mexican artist Sofia Reyes.

'When You're Not Here' (2018) Originally written by Alfredo Le Pera and Mario Battistella, and performed by Carlos Gardel, Michael took elements of the melody and lyrics from 'Cuando tú no estás' and turned it into an original song of his own along with lyrics in English with writer Sebastian Schon.



The track was produced by Michael, Alan Chang and Jason "Spicy G" Goldman.

'Forever Now' (2018) Michael sat down at a piano at home and wrote this song himself. Inspired by how much he loves being a dad, the singer wrote this song for his children. Written shortly after his eldest son Noah's cancer diagnosis, Michael said of the emotional song: "I think it’s a song about loving something more than you could ever love yourself." He added: "I’ve never written a more succinct song talking about what many of us feel we're brought to this earth to do. It was about time and sentimentality." Read more: Michael Bublé reflects on success and reveals why he's deleted all social media Michael told reporters that he recorded the song once and became emotional - and that is the recording you hear on the album... after some production magic. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) on May 18, 2020 at 8:34am PDT Initially, Michael said he could not listen to the song again or even think about performing it. However, the song became a fixture on his tour and a fan favourite. The song was only ever recorded as a demo by Michael, which he explained: "I played them four or five other songs and they said,'No record this one, it's the best thing you've ever done.' "I called the record label and said I wanted to put 'I Get A kick Out Of You' on the record instead because 'Forever Now' was too painful. "They talked me into it, they said I didn't have to sing it." The track was written by Michael, with additional writing work by Alan Chang, Ryan Lerman and Tom Jackson. The song was produced by Michael, David Foster and Jochen Van der Saag.

'Love You Anymore' (2018) In 2018, Michael Bublé recorded ‘Love You Anymore’, a song written by Charlie Puth for the Canadian singer, with Charlie admitting it is one of his favourite songs, despite all his songs being his “babies”. Charlie told Smooth Radio: "I love this Michael Bublé song that I wrote. I wrote that song for my friend - actually in front of my friend while he was going through some heartache. I wrote it in like January of 2017 and I played it for David Foster and he put his touch on it and then it got to Michael and he put his touch on it. "So it was kind of like a remote cross-collaboration situation. He did such a good job. It's all for the love of collaboration. I think he's wonderful!" Michael told Smooth Radio: "A friend of mine who had co-written it called me and told me that they had been working on a song, knowing the concept of record that I was making, this kind of beautiful, romantic record. "Usually when I get a song like this, it's hard for me because usually I write my own songs. I don't always record others. But for the first time in my life I was so taken by it that I decided that I would record it. Read more: Exclusive: Charlie Puth reveals hero George Michael's influence on his music and how he came to write for Michael Bublé "Obviously I must love it very much to have done that. I never met him, he sang backgrounds on the song. He's a very sweet kid... makes me feel old. But I'm a fan!" He added: "The moment I first heard 'Love You Anymore', I knew right away that I had to record it and put it on my new record." 'Love You Anymore' was written by Charlie, Ilsey Juber, Johan Carlsson and Scott Harris. The final track was produced by Michael, David Foster and Jochen Van der Saag. A music video, directed by Ben Mor, featuring a love story between Michael and an actress was released and plays behind Michael during his arena tours. However, Michael joked during an interview with Smooth Radio about his wife Luisana Lopilato's response to it. He explained: "You know, as I said to you, I don't know the results of anything and I refuse to know. So when they sent me the music video, I thought, well, I don't even want to look at it. I was there, I shot it. See more: Michael Bublé gushes over his wife and three children in exclusive interview with Smooth Radio "So I said to my wife at the dinner table, 'Can you just look at it and tell me if I look okay and if there's any shots that need to be changed. She looked at it and was like, 'Who is this woman in the video, Mike?' "What she actually said was, 'She made you smile'. And I said, 'Yeah, well it's a music video'. She said, 'No, because I know your fake red carpet smile and I know your real smile and this is a real smile.' She didn't love the video! Michael continued to Smooth Radio: "But I mean she's just teasing me, it's not real. It's the same thing when she has to do a love scene. I don't love that she has to do a love scene. I get that it's part of her craft. But of course I give her hell for it too."

'I Believe in You' (2016) 'I Believe in You' was written by Michael, Calle Ask, David Larsson, Filip Bekic, Frans Ohlsson, Robert Nilsson, Alan Chang, Ryan Lerman and Tom Jackson. The track was produced by Michael, Alan and Johan Carlsson. Michael said: "'I Believe in You' I think is a hopeful track. I think it's romantic. When we sat down to write it we were here in Vancouver. Weirdly enough the idea started with 'Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da'. We were messing around at home and we were on the piano. "My guitar player Ryan Lerman was writing it with me, Alan was on the piano and I had a pair of drumsticks that I was playing on the telephone. And we just kind of started with this verse and it all started coming together. We knew 'I Believe in You' was going to be the title. "I really like that fact I had come off one of my last singles, called 'It's A Beautiful Day', but it was the anti-love story and it was about a breakup that you were happy about. And I wanted to write something that was more complex, more real, that talk about how relationships really are. "There was a lyricist names Tom Jackson who worked with me on lyrics. I remember being in the car in Los Angeles and he called me up as I was driving from the studio and he said, 'What do you think about this bridge? I know sometimes you feel like you are worthless, like all the love you get, you don't deserve it, sometimes I feel my faith is just a burden on you.' "And I knew right away... it was deep and it was rich and expressive. I thought it was beautiful, really." Read more: Michael Bublé reveals he 'cried for 2 hours' after Croke Park comeback gig Michael continued: "You know, sometimes when you're writing a song like that, it doesn't come that easily. But when you know it's right, it just hits you. "And I felt like this is beautiful, this is what the world needs right now. At the end of the day, I do love pop music very much. "It's an integral part of what I do. I didn't start this record taking risks so that at the very end I could wimp out... I just didn't. So I was going to fight for what I believed in, and I think that took this song to another level. Again, whatever's best for this song is what I was going to do."

'Take You Away' (2016) 'Take You Away' was written by Michael, Alan Chang, Erik Kertes and Jason "Spicy G" Goldman The track was produced by Michael, Alan and Spicy G. Michael said: "That's what I'm here for. I'm here to take you away. Take you away for a few hours and entertain you and allow you an escape and to know that there can be hope and there's still romance alive."

'Today Is Yesterday's Tomorrow' (2016) 'Today Is Yesterday's Tomorrow' was written by Ross Golan as an original song for Michael. The track was produced by Johan Carlsson.

'Someday' (2016) 'Someday' was written by Meghan Trainor and Harry Styles. The track was produced by Johan Carlsson along with the production and songwriting team The Monsters & Strangerz. The track was written by Meghan and Harry almost two years before Michael released it, and at the time Meghan wasn’t too sure who would appear on the song with her. Michael said: "For the first time ever I’ve recorded an original song that I didn’t write. It’s written by Meghan Trainor and Harry Styles. "I know that sounds mind-blowing to people, but they’re talented; they wrote a song that I fell in love with, and that was it. I was going to set my ego aside and I was going to do what’s best for the record. "She’s a great singer and entertainer. What they may not know is what an incredible writer she is, what an incredible musician she is, the fact that she’s a bad-ass producer." Speaking about writing the song with Harry, Meghan said: "I was very nervous so I prepared a little chorus on my ukulele, and I walked in and in five minutes I felt very comfortable because he was very normal and funny and just a regular 20-year old dude... not like the Harry Styles who everyone is in love with. "We finished the song in an hour or two and I love it. I was nervous because I thought he'd be like a Justin Bieber, like 'he's so famous' and love himself, but he was just so normal... I immediately wasn't nervous anymore."

'I Got It Easy' (2013) 'I Got It Easy' was written by Michael, Tom Jackson and Alan Chang for Michael's eighth studio album and sixth major label studio album, To Be Loved. Michael explained how the song was inspired by all the terrible things going on in the world, saying: "Economic crisis, disasters, shootings. There's all of this darkness. But for the rest of us, if you can afford to download a track from a CD then you've got it easy." Read more: Michael Bublé announces brand new album is in the works He went on to explain how his record company hated the song as they felt it was too dark and "didn't sound like him". Michael said: "For me it's a thoughtful, personal, important song. I told the record company, 'If it doesn't get on the radio, you deal with it'. It's a polarising song. My mum hates it, my sisters love it."

'It's A Beautiful Day' (2013) 'It's A Beautiful Day' was written by Michael, Amy Foster, Alan Chang and produced by Bob Rock. Michael said: "I have always written these songs about love, or loss or longing. I just sat down at the piano and I started to work on this tune and the lyrics just came right out. I was drunk, that's the truth. "I have never written anything sober in my life. I thought this is a great concept. "I am going to write this song about a guy whose girlfriend thinks she's the greatest and dumps him. And he realises that once she is gone, his life gets so much better." Michael noted the song was a "revenge" track, stating: "Yeah, it's revenge! I wanted to write a song that empowered anyone going through that and give them hope." He added: "On the originals, I wanted to make pop songs. I wanted to make them sound like Top 40. I want to go compete with Justin Timberlake and Katy Perry. I need them to get on the radio and to use Auto-Tune and effects and all that stuff because I want it to sound like a modern pop song."

'After All' (2013) 'After All' was written by Michael, Alan Chang, Bryan Adams, Steven Sater and Jim Vallance and was a duet between Michael and Bryan. Michael explained: "Aside from being the first record I bought when I was eight or nine-years-old, he's been signed with my manager [Bruce Allen] who's been managing him since he was 17-years-old. "So it just made a lot of common sense. But it was a big deal for me, knowing this Vancouver guy, this guy from my town who had made it. I'm a huge fan of his songwriting, huge fan of his voice and I've got to be friend with him so I've always been looking for an excuse to work with him."

'Close Your Eyes' (2013) 'Close Your Eyes' was written by Michael, Alan Chang and Jann Arden. This song was inspired by Michael's wife Luisana, with Michael recounting how he wrote the tune sitting at the piano and how it was to serve as a homage to the strength of women, and how much men depend on them. He revealed: "[The song pays tribute to how Luisana] helps carry me. How she shares the load with me. I was just thinking, 'You're always the one that pulls us through'. "I notice the stability my wife has given me in simple ways. In other relationships I would think, 'Let's go on vacation,' and the girl would say, 'Let's go to Hawaii,' and I would say, 'Who do we call, what couple do we get to go with us?' It's like I always needed someone else there. With my wife it's just... we're good together."

'Soda Pop' (2013) 'Soda Pop' was written by Robbie Williams, Kelvin Andrews, Scott Ralph, Richard Scott and Danny Spencer while staying at a ranch in Washington. This song was recorded by Robbie and Michael for Robbie's Swings Both Ways album. Speaking of their collaboration, Michael said: "I don' t think there's anyone in my life, at this point, who I could relate to the way I could with Robbie. "We're around the same age, we've gone through a lot of the same things. He's just become a dad, I'm just about to. "We both have problems, we both probably go too far with things we do. He just talks about it more than I do. "It's catchy and fun, neo-swing. One of the lyrics is 'Soda pop, Yoda what?' Robbie wrote it when looking at UFOs."

'Cold December Night' (2011) 'Cold December Night' was the one original track on Michael's festive album, Christmas. Michael penned the song with his longtime co-writer Alan Chang and producer Bob Rock. The Canadian singer said: "Christmas has always been my favourite time of the year for me and my family so naturally it's been a dream of mine to make the ultimate Christmas record. Read more: Dolly Parton and Michael Bublé have recorded a new Christmas song together "Even though it was summer and 95 degrees in LA, we totally got into the spirit of the holiday. "Of course we decorated the studio with Christmas lights in the middle of July and that was a big help. One more thing, my mother told me it's the best record I ever made."

'Mis Deseos/Feliz Navidad' (with Thalía) (2011) While not a completely original song, this mashup was a new arrangement of Mis Deseos and Feliz Navidad. Credited writers include José Feliciano, Humberto Gatica, Claudia Brant, Michael and Alan Chang. Michael said: "The Latino community is a huge part of our audience and since Christmas is a huge part of their culture, I wanted to do something very special for them... well for everybody. I asked a very dear friend to join me for this, Thalia."

'End of May' (2010) 'End of May' is a song from Crazy Love Hollywood Edition, the re-released version of Michael's sixth studio album, and fourth major label studio album. The song was written by Tim Seely and originally recorded by Seattle folk-rock band The Actual Tigers on their 2001 album, Gravelled & Green. Michael said: "The song is so beautiful I can't even tell you. I think it might be one of the best vocal performances I've ever given. If I could go back I probably would have replaced something [on the original album] with this song."

'Hollywood' (2010) 'Hollywood' was written by Michael and Robert Scott and was the first single from the re-released version of his Crazy Love album. The song was originally titled 'Hollywood is Dead' and was left over from the recording sessions for the original Crazy Love record. Michael said: "That's probably the best pop song I've ever been part of. It's kind of like our take on the culture of celebrity and how f**ked up it is and how people lose their way in the hunt for fame. "It's just one of those things saying, 'If you're gonna go for it, don't give everything up for it. Remember where you came from. You need to remember what you asked for when you get it'." The song's music video parodies several celebrities, including Justin Bieber. Speaking about the video, Michael said: "The video is about celebrity culture, people's dreams about fame and what can go with it. You can see what fun I had playing the characters."

'Hold On' (2009) 'Hold On' was written by Michael, Alan Chang and Amy Foster for Crazy Love, the sixth studio album and fourth major label studio album released by Michael.

'Haven't Met You Yet' (2009) 'Haven't Met You Yet' was written by Michael, Alan Chang, Amy Foster and Connor Makropoulos. Michael said: "I wrote it because I had met this girl and there was nothing solid about anything of it. She didn't speak English. She had just been in a relationship that was very public for her and so had I. "There was every reason to not try to get into this predicament of a relationship, yet I did and it was weird. The song came from that – it was inspired by meeting her. You live on your potential as a single person – it keeps you sane. "I'm not saying that you can't be alone and be happy but there's this great way to keep your sanity where it's like you know it's going to happen – you just haven't met them yet. Luisana Lopilato and husband Michael Bublé in his music video for 'Haven't Met You Yet'. Picture: Michael Bublé • Warner Bros. Records Inc "I started this record knowing I was going to record it differently than my previous ones. I dug way deeper and was more introspective on this one. Basically, I sang the truth - made each song autobiographical - and you can definitely hear the difference." He continued: "I went back to the way my idols made their records. I wanted an organic feel - so people could feel like they were in the studio with me. "The musicians and I all sat in the room, recorded it right from the floor and we let the sounds all come together and bleed into one another. It's not contrived. Not too perfect. It just feels really good." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) on May 28, 2020 at 7:20pm PDT Speaking about the message he was trying to send with the song, Michael added: "I think the message is that all of us can relate to this feeling, this emotion called love and it's a complicated feeling. "It doesn't just come with butterflies in the stomach and happiness and sunshine and lollipops, it comes with heartache and jealousy and sometimes rage and sometimes insecurity and sadness and regret. It's a beautiful, complicated, and really special feeling that keeps us all connected." The official music video was directed by Rich Lee, and mainly filmed at the Killarney Market supermarket in Vancouver. The blonde lady Michael meets at a fridge in the video is now his real life wife, Luisana Lopilato.

'Everything' (2007) 'Everything' was written by Michael, Alan Chang and Amy Foster-Gillies. Michael wrote this 'Everything' for former girlfriend, actress Emily Blunt. He explained: "I wrote that song about the great happiness of real love, but at the same time I was making a statement about the world. "We're living in really crazy times, and I wanted to say that no matter what's happening, this person in my life is what really makes it worthwhile." Following his break-up with Emily and engagement to Luisana, Michael revealed his feelings about the "old" song in 2009. He explained: "I can sing 'Everything' because I'm okay now. But straight after, well, I didn't want to listen to music. Forget about my music. I couldn't do anything. The only good thing I did do was I went and got a therapist. "I felt bad for everybody involved. It's definitely worse because it's all done publicly. You go to the grocery store and it's in every magazine. It's the same thing that's happened in my other break-ups. "It's always tough. You grow attached to someone and they become your best friend. You lose a friend – that's one of the most difficult parts. I'm a sentimental person."

'Lost' (2007) 'Lost' was written by Michael, Jann Arden and Alan Chang. This song was inspired by Michael's break-up with his former fiancée Debbie Timuss at the beginning of November 2005. Michael said: "When I wrote 'Lost' I was really very emotional - I was in the process of ending a relationship of 8 years. I was really bummed and I felt so badly for both of us for all we'd gone through, and that it didn't work the way we'd hoped it would. "I wanted 'Lost' to be an anthem for all of us who have been in relationships where we loved the person and it just didn't work out - and that doesn't mean we're going to discard them from our life just because it didn't work out romantically." Michael told reporters how he played the song for his ex Debbie, as they had remained friends, and after the song had finished, "she bawled," but loved it.

'Home' (2005) 'Home' was written by Michael, Alan Chang and Amy Foster. Michael wrote this song for his then-fiancée, Debbie Timuss, describing the pain of being away from her while touring in Europe. Fellow songwriter and pianist Alan explained: "[Michael] had the first few lines of the song written when he came to sound check one day. He was expressing the sentiment we've all felt of wanting to be home after being gone for a long period of time. "When I first heard what he had to say, I felt it might be too much of a complaint, especially since it was about being stuck in Europe, where we happened to be. I thought to myself, 'Oh great, complain about being stuck in Europe'. "But I thought basically it was a good idea, so I figured I'd just go with it and try to come up with music that would fit that theme." Alan and Michael were unable to complete the song that day, but a few months later when they were recording the television show Las Vegas, they found a piano and continued where they'd left off. Alan recalled: "Michael was doing a guest appearance on the show and I was there with him, and there was a piano in the room where we were waiting in between takes for the show. So I sat down at the piano, and we worked on it again and my part of it came together. Then we sent it on to Amy." Amy later explained: "My dad [David Foster] introduced me to Michael before he was even signed to a record deal. I was living in Los Angeles at the time, so we became fast friends. He stayed at our house and he helped host my daughter's fifth birthday party. "He's such a good human being and he promised me that any success that he had he would include me. I just thought to myself, 'Yeah, sure'. But he did! The first opportunity he had to write an original song, he called me and asked me to help out. "Just like Alan said, when I first heard the song I thought it was about bashing Europe too. I knew it shouldn't be like that because he goes to Europe a lot. So I really wrote the lyrics about just the difficulties of being away from home. I think it worked out really nice and balanced between sort of longing to be home but still knowing there is a gratefulness about where he is." The song proved a huge success and was used in the 2005 film The Wedding Date. It was also covered and released by several other artists, including Westlife and Blake Shelton.