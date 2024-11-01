Watch Sabrina Carpenter sing ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You’ dressed as Olivia Newton-John for Halloween

1 November 2024, 11:39

Pop princess Sabrina Carpenter has dressed up as Sandy Olsson for a gorgeous performance of 'Hopelessly Devoted To You'.
Pop princess Sabrina Carpenter has dressed up as Sandy Olsson for a gorgeous performance of 'Hopelessly Devoted To You'. Picture: Sabrina Carpenter Instagram/Alamy

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's one of the most popular musicals ever.

It's a fact that the movie musical Grease remains as popular today as it did when it was first released in 1978.

The film's soundtrack still ranks as the fifth best-selling movie soundtrack of all time, behind only Titanic, Dirty Dancing, Saturday Night Fever, and of course, The Bodyguard.

And no wonder: songs like the Barry Gibb-written, Frankie Valli-performed theme song 'Grease', 'You're The One That I Want' and 'Greased Lightning' have echoed through the ages.

But there's one song that forever stands head and shoulders above the rest as a heart-wrenching, lovelorn ballad.

When Olivia Newton-John yearned on 'Hopelessly Devoted To You' as the character Sandy Olsson, it became an instant classic.

Now pop music's current crop of superstars are paying tribute to the movie's iconic music, with Sabrina Carpenter dressing up as Sandy for Halloween to perform the gorgeous ballad.

Dressing up as Sandy for her pre-Halloween concert on 30th October, Sabrina went fully in on her performance.

She's sang 'Hopelessly Devoted To You' on many occasions throughout her career, as it's clearly a song that means a lot to her.

But she's never dressed up to the nines as Sandy, making amends on that by donning the black catsuit, leather jacket, and bouffant hairstyle complete with cigarette.

Her fans went crazy for the performance, with deafening screams nearly drowning out Sabrina's voice.

Footage of her rendition has made its way on to social media which you can see below:

It's without doubt that Sabrina Carpenter is one of the biggest pop stars in the world right now thanks to massive hits like 'Espresso' and 'Please Please Please'.

But she has also been quick to recognise the incredible talent through the ages that shaped her taste in music until now.

Earlier this year during an interview on Apple Music, Carpenter revealed that she's a major fan of the Bee Gees.

"Right now, I listen to Bee Gees every day. The Bee Gees are my safe place right now," she replied when asked what music she's currently into.

