Gary Barlow shares very rare private photos of his three children and wife Dawn

21 June 2023, 15:07

Gary Barlow shared some beautiful snaps of his rarely-seen three children to celebrate Father's Day last Sunday (June 18).
Gary Barlow shared some beautiful snaps of his rarely-seen three children to celebrate Father's Day last Sunday (June 18). Picture: Alamy

By Giorgina Hamilton

The Take That star shared private photographs of his children and wife Dawn to celebrate Father's Day.

Gary Barlow shared some beautiful snaps of his rarely-seen three children to celebrate Father's Day last Sunday (June 18).

The Take That star took to his Instagram page to post the photos – and hinted that he isn't normally allowed to publish pictures of his family online.

Gary posted the pictures on his Instagram Stories, which meant the snaps were only available to view by the public for 24 hours.

Gary Barlow posted the pictures on his Instagram Stories, which meant the snaps were only available to view by the public for 24 hours.
One of the photos shows Gary Barlow, 52, his wife Dawn, 53, their son Daniel, 22 and their teenage daughter Daisy, 13, posing together in a garden. Picture: OfficialGaryBarlow/Instagram
Gary Barlow posted the pictures on his Instagram Stories, which meant the snaps were only available to view by the public for 24 hours (picture with wife Dawn in 2010)
Gary Barlow posted the pictures on his Instagram Stories, which meant the snaps were only available to view by the public for 24 hours (picture with wife Dawn in 2010). Picture: Getty

One of the photos shows Gary Barlow, 52, his wife Dawn, 53, their son Daniel, 22 and their teenage daughter Daisy, 13, posing together in a garden.

"Father's Day is the one day I think I'm allowed to post pictures of the fam hey???" the Take That star wrote under the post.

Elsewhere Gary also posted a picture of himself with his two daughters Daisy and his eldest Emily, 19, during what looks to be a winter outing as they are all wrapped-up warm in coats and beanie hats.

"My Girls" he simply captioned the post as he beamed from ear to ear in the sweet selfie.

Elsewhere Gary also posted a picture of himself with his two daughters Daisy and his eldest Emily, 19 (pictured)
Elsewhere Gary also posted a picture of himself with his two daughters Daisy and his eldest Emily, 19 (pictured). Picture: OfficialGaryBarlow/Instagram

The pictures come after Gary Barlow entertained his followers during the pandemic when he posted a video of him working out with his lookalike son Daniel, then 18 years old.

The Take That singer shared a video of him bonding with his young son over some weight-lifting in their back garden.

Writing about Dan, who looks just like a young Gary, he said: "I love spending time with my kids. Here’s Dan and I having a Father & Son training session.

"I’m very proud of my boy & his commitment to his fitness. Don’t look at the difference in weights.

"Don’t notice that I’m stood a little further forward to make the size gap smaller. Lol."

Gary Barlow Smooth Sessions: A Million Love Songs

Gary and his wife Dawn are also parents to their fourth child, Poppy, who was tragically stillborn in 2012 – just a few days before he was due to perform at the closing ceremony of the London Olympics.

While the couple rarely talk about the loss of their child, Gary and Dawn have publicly acknowledged the anniversary of her death.

August 2020 saw the eight-year anniversary of Poppy's death, with Gary posting a thank you post to fans for their support.

Gary and Dawn are seen standing with their backs to the camera, and their arms wrapped around each other on a beach.

He wrote: "Thank you for all your kind messages yesterday – we soldier on."

Take That's greatest songs, ranked

Take That's top 20 greatest songs ever, ranked

Robbie Williams was performing at the Pinkpop music festival in The Netherlands when he asked his band to stop playing.

Robbie Williams forced to stop performing mid-show due to being 'knackered': "Stop, Stop"

Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams: British pop's greatest ever showman?

Robbie Williams review: Pop’s greatest showman entertains Isle of Wight Festival with cathartic set of classic hits

Robbie Williams

Greatest Days cast

Greatest Days review: A nostalgic pop triumph held up by Take That's classic tunes

TV & Film

Why did Jason Orange leave Take That?

Take That finally reveal the real reason Jason Orange quit the group in 2014

Gary Barlow has shed light on how he felt when Robbie quit Take That in 1995.

Gary Barlow opens up about his reaction to Robbie Williams quitting Take That

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

Wham! documentary on Netflix

Wham! documentary review: A must-see film for George Michael fans proves how iconic the duo were

George Michael

Celine Dion is suffering from an illness so rare that only one in one million people in the world suffer from the condition.

What is Stiff Person Syndrome? Celine Dion's incurable illness explained

Celine Dion

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi. (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Lewis Capaldi facts: Singer's age, songs, girlfriend, net worth and more revealed

Music

Elton John's 'I'm Still Standing' video

The Story of... 'I'm Still Standing' by Elton John

Song Facts

Blondie's 10 best songs

Blondie's 10 best ever songs, ranked

Blondie