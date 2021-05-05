Taiwanese youngster stuns with jaw-dropping version of 'I Will Always Love You' by Whitney Houston

Lin Yu Chun (pictured left) was appearing on Taiwanese TV series Super Star Avenue when he gave an astounding performance of 'I Will Always Love You' by Whitney Houston. Picture: China Television/Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Footage of a 24-year-old male singer blowing talent contest judges away with a stunning version of Whitney Houston's ‘I Will Always Love You’ has racked up millions of views on YouTube.

Whitney Houston is one of the most difficult artists to emulate, but one man in Taiwan has made singing 'I Will Always Love You' look like child's play.

Lin Yu Chun was appearing on Taiwanese TV series Super Star Avenue when he gave an astounding performance of the iconic song.

The video from 2010 is still being shared on social media as one of the most jaw-dropping moments in TV talent show history.

24-year-old Lin Yu Chun was dubbed the Susan Boyle of the show after his unassuming manner hid an incredible talent, with his voice being described as a mixture of Whitney Houston and Cher.

The youngster later revealed he chose to sing Dolly Parton and Whitney Houston's 'I Will Always Love You' as a tribute to his grandmother, who he said had looked after him for many years.

The video earned Lin worldwide recognition after it became an internet sensation, and just a few months after the video went viral he found himself on his way to Hollywood.

Lin Yu Chun was invited onto The Ellen Degeneres Show where he performed 'I Will Always Love You' and 'Amazing Grace'.

The young star also appeared on Lopez Tonight and performed another Whitney Houston cover 'Saving All My Love for You' and a duet of Bonnie Tyler's Total Eclipse of the Heart with Star Trek star William Shatner.

Sony Music Taiwan signed Lin Yu Chun in May 2010 and the star went on to release four albums before competing on The Voice China in 2013.

The young star isn't the only TV talent singer to wow a worldwide audience with renditions of Whitney Houston's famous songs.

13-year-old Laura Kamhuber was appearing on the first season of Germany's The Voice Kids in when she gave an amazing performance.

The beautiful moment took place during the 2013 show's blind auditions round, when Laura gave her own unique take on ‘I Will Always Love You’ by Whitney Houston, causing the judges to become temporarily speechless.

The youngster belted out the incredibly difficult song to the stunned television studio, earning a standing ovation from judges and audience alike.

On the UK's version of The Voice Kids in 2020, 12-year-old Dara McNicholl sang Whitney Houston's 'I Have Nothing' on the hit show to a huge reaction from the judges.

The boy from County Derry, Northern Ireland revealed that he had only been singing for three years and was so shy about revealing his new secret hobby to his family, he got his music teacher to tell his mum.

Dara confirmed that he was "very nervous" before singing a flawless performance of Whitney Houston's notoriously difficult song to the stunned judges.