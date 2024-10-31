Hugh Grant just revealed his youngest daughters' names for the first time – and one is a film reference
31 October 2024, 09:19
The actor hadn't publicly revealed the names of his two youngest children until now.
Hugh Grant is no stranger to the limelight.
However, there is one part of his personal life he has kept private from the public: the names of his 8-year-old and 5-year-old daughters.
The Heretic actor was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel's chat show on Tuesday when he opened up about the names of his youngest daughters, who he shares with wife Anna Eberstein.
But first, host Kimmel asked the 64-year-old if his middle name is indeed 'Mungo'.
Hugh Grant reveals daughter's hilarious name
Hugh answers. "Yes, my parents were very unkind, so as a result, I gave my own children even worse names!”
He goes on to reveal the names of his two youngest children.
"I have a daughter who I named… I was in a bit of a panic with my wife on the day we named her, and we thought it might be nice for her when she was older if she could say in bars that her middle name was Danger.
"So her name is Lulu Danger Grant. Austin Powers, you know?"
Later, in a conversation about Halloween, Hugh mentions his other daughter's name.
"Named Blue because again I panicked about names with my wife so we asked [Lulu’s] elder brother when she was on the way.
Hugh Grant congratulates Renée Zellweger at the Baftas with Bridget Jones' Diary line
"We said, 'There’s a new baby coming along, what should we call her?' And he said, 'Kevin' because that was his favorite Minion.
"And we did think about calling her Kevin but then we said, 'You better think of something else'.
Hugh added: "So he said Blue, because it was his favorite color."