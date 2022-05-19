What is the Royal Family's line of succession to the throne?

With The Queen sitting at the top of the family tree for so many decades, it can be easy to forget who fits where.

The British throne is determined by descent, gender (for anyone born before October 2011), legitimacy, and religion.

Under common law, the Crown is inherited by a monarch's children, or by a childless monarch's nearest relative.

Here is how the line goes as of May 2022:

The eldest child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

The eldest child of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

3. Prince George

The eldest child of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge.

The second eldest child of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge (before October 2011, a male heir would always move above a female. However, the law has since changed meaning that Charlotte will stay above her younger brother).

5. Prince Louis

The third eldest child of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge.

The second eldest child of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

7. Archie Mountbatten-Windsor

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first born directly follows Harry.

8. Lillibet Mountbatten-Windsor

Harry and Meghan's second child.

The second eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

The eldest child of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

11. Sienna Mapelli Mozzi

Beatrice's first child.

The second eldest child of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

13. August Brooksbank

Eugenie's first child.

The third eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

15. James, Viscount Severn

The eldest son of Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones.

16. Lady Louise Windsor

The eldest child of Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones.

The daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

The eldest son of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips.

19. Savannah Phillips

The eldest child of Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly.

20. Isla Phillips

The second eldest child of Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly.

The second eldest child of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips.

22. Mia Tindall

The eldest child of Zara and Mike Tindall.

23. Lena Tindall

The second child of Zara and Mike Tindall.

24. Lucas Tindall

The third child of Zara and Mike Tindall.

25. David Armstrong-Jones

The eldest son of Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones.

26. Charles Armstrong-Jones

The eldest son of David Armstrong-Jones and Serena Stanhope.

27. Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones

The second eldest child of David Armstrong-Jones and Serena Stanhope.

28. Lady Sarah Chatto

The second eldest child of Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones.

29. Samuel Chatto

The eldest child of Lady Sarah Chatto.

30. Arthur Chatto

The second child of Lady Sarah Chatto.