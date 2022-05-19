What is the Royal Family's line of succession to the throne?
19 May 2022, 13:41
With The Queen sitting at the top of the family tree for so many decades, it can be easy to forget who fits where.
The British throne is determined by descent, gender (for anyone born before October 2011), legitimacy, and religion.
Under common law, the Crown is inherited by a monarch's children, or by a childless monarch's nearest relative.
Here is how the line goes as of May 2022:
1. Prince Charles
The eldest child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.
2. Prince William
The eldest child of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.
3. Prince George
The eldest child of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge.
4. Princess Charlotte
The second eldest child of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge (before October 2011, a male heir would always move above a female. However, the law has since changed meaning that Charlotte will stay above her younger brother).
5. Prince Louis
The third eldest child of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge.
6. Prince Harry
The second eldest child of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.
7. Archie Mountbatten-Windsor
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first born directly follows Harry.
8. Lillibet Mountbatten-Windsor
9. Prince Andrew
The second eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.
10. Princess Beatrice
The eldest child of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.
11. Sienna Mapelli Mozzi
Beatrice's first child.
12. Princess Eugenie
The second eldest child of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.
13. August Brooksbank
Eugenie's first child.
14. Prince Edward
The third eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.
15. James, Viscount Severn
The eldest son of Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones.
16. Lady Louise Windsor
The eldest child of Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones.
17. Princess Anne
The daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.
18. Peter Phillips
The eldest son of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips.
19. Savannah Phillips
The eldest child of Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly.
20. Isla Phillips
The second eldest child of Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly.
21. Zara Tindall
The second eldest child of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips.
22. Mia Tindall
The eldest child of Zara and Mike Tindall.
23. Lena Tindall
The second child of Zara and Mike Tindall.
24. Lucas Tindall
The third child of Zara and Mike Tindall.
25. David Armstrong-Jones
The eldest son of Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones.
26. Charles Armstrong-Jones
The eldest son of David Armstrong-Jones and Serena Stanhope.
27. Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones
The second eldest child of David Armstrong-Jones and Serena Stanhope.
28. Lady Sarah Chatto
The second eldest child of Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones.
29. Samuel Chatto
The eldest child of Lady Sarah Chatto.
30. Arthur Chatto
The second child of Lady Sarah Chatto.