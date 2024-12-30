Bee Gees ring in the New Year in rare concert throwback clip - watch

30 December 2024, 17:36

The Bee Gees performing and fireworks.
The Bee Gees performed a concert to ring in the millennium in the US. Picture: Getty/YouTube

By Hannah Watkin

Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb celebrated the Millennium New Year in Miami, Florida.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bee Gees brothers Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb helped Florida celebrate the millennium on December 31, 1999.

In order to welcome the year 2000 in style, the Bee Gees were invited to put on a special concert in Sunrise, Miami, on New Year’s Eve, 1999.

Clips from the show, called BG2K: An Evening With the Bee Gees, were broadcast on TV in the US, but recordings of this broadcast are few in number.

Watch one taping of the Bee Gees' New Year's concert here:

Bee Gees 2000 Miami Florida pbs

However, dedicated Bee Gees fans have successfully found a few clips of the event which were broadcast on American TV on New Year’s Eve – and these fans have posted them online.

One recording (above) of the evening’s concert from PBS’ coverage of the night shows Barry and his brothers performing their hit single ‘You Should Be Dancing’ to a delighted crowd ahead of a performance of ‘Alone’.

In the comments of the YouTube post which features the rare footage of the band's New Year’s concert, one lucky fan reminisced about how they were present in Miami for the special show.

The Bee Gees Perform The BG2K Millennium Concert at the National Car Rental Center in Sunrise, Miami.
The Bee Gees Perform The BG2K Millennium Concert at the National Car Rental Center in Sunrise, Miami. Picture: Getty

“Any time I see anything from this night, I just go speechless with gratitude,” the fan penned.

“I can proudly say, I was THERE to see all three! Would not have traded that night for anything! Love these guys!!”

The Bee Gees were working on a new album at their Middle Ear Studios in South Beach, Miami, at the end of 1999, leading to their Millennium performance in the famous coastal city.

This album was originally scheduled for release in February 2000, but later came to be 2001’s This Is Where I Came In.

The secret to Barry Gibb & Linda Gray's 54-year marriage

1999 was still a big year for the Bee Gees though, as they performed their final One Night Only show in Sydney in that year.

Originally (as the name suggests) intended to be a one-night only event, after a hugely successful show at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand on November 14, 1997, the Bee Gees eventually took this concert (recordings of which they also released as a live album) on a worldwide tour.

Starting in Dublin in August 1998, the ‘Night Fever’ singers later visited London, Buenos Aires, and Pretoria, and in 1999 the trio brought the show to Auckland, before finishing the tour in Sydney on March 27.

The Bee Gees - The brothers’ distinctive singing style

