Dolly Parton has revived previously unreleased 1988 song ‘A Rose Won’t Fix It’ as a duet with her niece

Dolly Parton has teamed up with her niece Heidi on a brand new duet. Picture: Getty/Heidi Parton Instagram

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article Loading audio...

She's rediscovering her roots.

With her forthcoming album, the legendary country queen Dolly Parton is digging deep into her family DNA.

Parton is tracing her family's origins - from the United Kingdom to Tennessee - and she's recruited her family members to take part.

Uncles, aunts, siblings, cousins, you name it: Dolly's bringing all her relatives on board to muck in her latest musical journey.

Dolly Parton & Family: Smoky Mountain DNA - Family, Faith & Fables was announced earlier this year.

The 'Jolene' singer has now revealed the second track from the album, 'A Rose Won't Fix It', a duet with her niece Heidi Parton.

Though the song actually dates all the way back to 1988, as it was written by Dolly for her Hungry Again album, it didn't make the cut at the time.

Now she's made it a family affair by reviving it as a duet with her niece, and Heidi is over the moon to be a part of it.

"I’m so honored to be a part of this incredible family project. To have the song I got to be a part of as a single release is one of the greatest moments of my life!"

"And our family is so talented and I can’t wait for you all to hear that talent," Heidi wrote on Instagram. "I sincerely hope you love this song as much as I do."

Dolly's album will be a whopping 37 songs long and will bring to light the history of her two families: the Partons on her dad's side and the Owens on her mother's side.

The Owens' origins trace back to Wales, with an accompanying docu-series exploring her Welsh roots set for release around the same time as her new album.

A Rose Won't Fix It

The family member's credits on Dolly's upcoming album included her mum, Avie Lee Parton, who died in 2003.

Other late relatives whose contributions will make the cut are her uncle Bill Owens, aunt Estelle Owens Watson, as well as her brothers Floyd and Randy.

Produced by Dolly's cousin Richie Owens, her niece Jada Star - who starred on the television singing competition Claim To Fame - features on 'The Orchards', whilst her sisters Cassie, Stella, Rachel and Freida sing on the album.

It's a far cry from Dolly's previous album, 2023's Rockstar, which saw her dip her toe into the world of rock 'n' roll and featured covers and guest appearances from the likes of Sir Paul McCartney, Elton John, Stevie Nicks, Chris Stapleton and Simon Le Bon.

"I cannot believe that it has been 60 years this month since I graduated from Sevier County High School and moved to Nashville to pursue my dreams," Dolly wrote on her official website about her new album.

"My Uncle Bill Owens was by my side for many years helping me develop my music. I owe so much to him and all the family members past and present who have inspired me along this journey.

"I am honoured to spotlight our families' musical legacy that is my Smoky Mountain DNA," with the album set for release on 15th November 2024.