Robbie Williams unveils excellent brand new single 'Lost' from new greatest hits album

5 August 2022, 12:31

Robbie Williams reveals his brand new single 'Lost'.
Robbie Williams reveals his brand new single 'Lost'. Picture: Sony

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

Robbie Williams has shared his brand new single 'Lost'.

The release from the former Take That man marks his first new material for five years, aside from his 2019 Christmas album.

'Lost' is the first song to be revealed from Robbie's greatest hits collection XXV due out on 9th September 2022, which celebrates his 25th anniversary as a solo artist.

It's an uplifting and retrospective song that bravely addresses the turmoil he's had to overcome in his life, which was often self-inflicted.

After teasing the track for a few days, he shared the monochrome music video to 'Lost' on his social media channels confessing that the song is "about those times in life when I acted recklessly."

It feels like an instant classic already, given its meaningful lyrics and empowering string section.

Take a look at the music video for 'Lost' below:

"I hope you all love this track as much as I do. It means a lot to me. I can’t wait to see you all in October" Robbie said on Instagram.

He's clearly taking stock of his achievements so far with XXV, and a quarter of a century career as one of Britain's most beloved pop superstars is certainly an accolade to be proud of.

Accompanied by Dutch orchestra Metropole, the retrospective album sees Robbie record his most iconic songs.

“I put a lot of my favourite songs on the XXV album. Each one has a special place in my heart, so re-recording them with the orchestra has been a really exciting process."

"I look forward to the day you can hear it too,,” wrote Robbie when he announced the album, and now we've been given the first taste of what's to come.

He also promised another three original new singles: 'Disco Symphony', 'More Than This' and 'The World And Her Mother'.

After leaving Gary Barlow, Mark Owen, Jason Orange, and Howard Donald in 1995, Robbie became one of the UK's most successful ever solo artists.

Among the 100 best-selling albums in UK history, Robbie Williams features on six of them.

He also holds the record for the BRIT Awards – 18 statuettes in total, more than any other artist has ever received.

His last studio album, 2019's The Christmas Present gave Robbie his 13th number one album in the UK, and only Elvis Presley has managed to achieve a similar level of success as a solo artist in Britain.

XXV is set for release on 9th September 2022, and soon after Robbie will hit the road with The XXV Tour.

Two nights at The O2 in London in October will be followed by shows in Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow and Dublin.

Tickets are on sale now, and take a look at the full tour dates below:

Robbie Williams is taking his greatest hits on tour.
Robbie Williams is taking his greatest hits on tour. Picture: Sony

