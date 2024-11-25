Zach Bryan facts: Age, relationships, national service, and career revealed

Zach Bryan performing live in 2024. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article Loading audio...

He's country music's newest global superstar.

Zach Bryan has taken the world by storm in recent years, bringing a grit and down-and-out determination to the beloved music genre.

It's a dramatic rise in fortunes emphasised by the phenomenal demand for not one, but two headline concerts set to take place at BST Hyde Park in the summer of 2025.

Described as a mix of folk, traditional Americana, and outlaw country, Bryan's raw and close-to-the-bone storytelling has resonated with millions of fans across the US, the UK, and beyond.

He's even found a particularly dedicated fan in none other than blue-collar legend Bruce Springsteen, such are the similarities in the subject matter of their songs.

Since his breakthrough in 2019, Zach Bryan's career has gone from strength to strength - he's now considered one of country music's greatest talents.

To date, Bryan has won a Grammy Award, a Country Music Award, sold over 30 million records worldwide, with plenty more accolades set to come his way.

But who is Zach Bryan? What are his biggest songs? How did he get his start in music? Is he in a relationship? Here's everything you need to know:

How old is Zach Bryan and where was he born?

Zach Bryan is country music's newest superstar. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach). Picture: Getty

The son of US Navy Officer Dewayne Bryan and Annette DeAnn, Zachary Lane Bryan was born in Okinawa, Japan, on 2nd April 1996.

He grew up in Oologah, Oklahoma, in the United States of America, and also has a sister, Mackenzie.

Did Zach Bryan serve his country?

In 2013, Zach Bryan continued his family tradition by enlisting in the US Navy himself.

Both of his parents, his grandfather, his uncles, and his great-grandfather all served.

Bryan was an active-duty member of the US Navy for seven years after joining at the age of 17, finishing his service in 2021 at the age of 25.

After he was honourably discharged in order to pursue his career in music, Bryan said: "If it was my decision, I would never get out of the world's greatest Navy, but here I am and they kindly honourably discharged me to go play some music."

How did Zach Bryan get his start in music?

Zach Bryan - Heading South

Zach Bryan started writing his own music at the age of 14, and kept writing as a creative outlet whilst he was in the Navy.

He'd begin uploading his songs to YouTube, often ones he wrote during his service which were recorded by his friends on their phones.

It was the song 'Heading South' which went viral and made Bryan a word-of-mouth up-and-comer to keep a close eye on.

Profound loss propelled his music career, after his mum Annette DeAnn died in 2016, and so Zach dedicated his 2019 debut album DeAnn to her.

Bryan made his debut concert in 2019, and got to work on his follow-up album Elisabeth whilst still enlisted.

His promise was clear for all to see, and after making his debut performance at the Grand Ole Opry in 2021, Warner Records snapped him up, leaving the budding star no choice but to leave national service and chase his dreams in music.

What are Zach Bryan’s biggest songs?

Zach Bryan - I Remember Everything (feat. Kacey Musgraves)

- 'Something In The Orange'

- 'I Remember Everything' featuring Kacey Musgraves

- 'Heading South'

- 'Oklahoma Smokeshow'

- 'Sun To Me'

- 'Burn, Burn, Burn'

- 'Pink Skies'

- 'Oak Island'

- 'Nine Ball'

- 'Spotless' featuring The Lumineers

Is Zach Bryan in a relationship?

Bryan dated Brianna LaPaglia for just over a year. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy). Picture: Getty

From July 2023 to October 2024, Zach Bryan was in a relationship with podcast co-host Brianna LaPaglia.

She posted on her Instagram that she was blind-sided by the break-up, claiming that he had blocked her on all social media platforms.

Bryan was previously married to Rose Madden from July 2020 until 2021 when the pair chose to dissolve their marriage.

He named his second album Elisabeth after her - Elisabeth was her middle name. The album cover also featured a photograph of the two together, which since been removed and replaced by an alternate cover.

What is Zach Bryan’s current net worth?

Zach Bryan - Oklahoma Smokeshow

As of November 2024, Zach Bryan's net worth is estimated to be between $10 and 15 million.

Is there anything else we should know about Zach Bryan?

Zach Bryan - Nine Ball

Zach Bryan fulfilled a promise he made to his late mother in 2023, when he completed his bachelor's degree in psychology.

In the fifth series of Yellowstone starring Kevin Costner, Bryan made a cameo appearance as a country singer, later tweeting: "Humbled and honoured and don’t know what I did to deserve it."

Whilst preferring to stay out of the spotlight, Zach Bryan's career hasn't been without its controversies.

He was arrested in 2023 for aggravating a police officer, and called out fellow country singer Travis Tritt for his criticism of the transgender community.

“I just think insulting transgender people is completely wrong because we live in a country where we can all just be who we want to be," Bryan tweeted in response.

You might have noticed that Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey also starred in the music video for Zach Bryan's 'Nine Ball'.