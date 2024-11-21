Morgan Wallen crowned Entertainer of the Year and Chris Stapleton wins big at CMA Awards 2024 – full list of winners

On Air Now
21 November 2024
It's one of the biggest nights in the country music calendar: the CMA Awards.
Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning, and Lainey Wilson hosted the 2024 CMA Awards at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena last night (November 20).
Morgan Wallen bagged his first CMA Entertainer of the Year award and Megan Moroney was awarded the CMA New Artist of the Year.
Three awards were given to Chris Stapleton last night, making him and Brooks & Dunn joint most-winning CMA Award winners of all time with 19 total wins each.
Host Luke Bryan was among the night's many performers, including Eric Church, Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, Megan Moroney, Kacey Musgraves, Post Malone, and Shaboozey.
Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan performed their collaboration 'Cowboys Cry Too', and Ella Langley and Riley Green took to the stage to sing their duet – which also bagged the pair Musical Event of the Year for their performance of 'you look like you love me'.
There were celebrations for the 2024 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award recipient George Strait, too, who made a surprise appearance at the ceremony.
See the full list of winners below.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR – Morgan Wallen
SINGLE OF THE YEAR – 'White Horse' by Chris Stapleton
ALBUM OF THE YEAR – Leather by Cody Johnson
SONG OF THE YEAR – 'White Horse' by Chris Stapleton
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR – Lainey Wilson
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR – Chris Stapleton
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR – Old Dominion
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR – Brooks & Dunn
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR – 'you look like you love me' by Ella Langley (feat. Riley Green)
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR – Charlie Worsham, Guitar
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR – 'Wildflowers and Wild Horses' by Lainey Wilson
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR – Megan Moroney
