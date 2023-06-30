Bruce Willis' daughters hug their dad's wax figure in adorable video amid actor's dementia battle

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis brought the couple's two children to see their dad's legacy in Los Angeles earlier this week. Picture: Instagram/Emma Heming

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Bruce Willis' youngest daughters visited his celebrity wax figure – and it was so sweet.

The two girls, Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9, accompanied their mum on a tour of the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Madame Tussauds.

Posting a video on Instagram, Emma showed her daughters playing on their dad's Hollywood star which was placed in 2006 with an unveiling ceremony in front of the famous Grauman's Chinese Theatre.

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming have been married since 2009 (pictured in 2011). Picture: Getty

The footage later shows the girls running up to their father's wax figure in Madame Tussauds, as one said: "Daddy, I missed you so much"

Bruce's wife, 45, edited the video with clips of the girls visiting the same wax museum five years ago in 2018 and again five years later.

Captioning the post, Emma wrote: "2018 vs 2023—it’ll never get old #proudfamily"

The lovely video comes just weeks after Emma, Bruce's wife of fourteen years, gave a moving video interview admitting she has 'caregiver burnout' amid her husband's battle with dementia.

Emma Heming spoke about her daily struggles after Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in early 2023.

Speaking to Gertrude Jordan, a dementia coach, Emma discussed navigating the 'heavy load' of being a dementia caregiver, in a bid to help others in the same situation.

Asked how she is feeling, Emma responded: "Today? Good. After speaking with you, good. You know, I have my moments.

"It just depends. I'm hanging in there and doing the best that I can. And, turning my pain into purpose."

Heming has previously revealed she will use her position in the public eye to 'raise awareness' about her husband's illness, and laud 'caregivers, who are unsung heroes out there.'

"And then I’m going to turn my grief and my anger and my sadness into something good around something that feels less than – watch this space because I didn't come to play."

Bruce Willis becomes a grandfather for FIRST time amid dementia battle

Bruce Willis was previously diagnosed with aphasia - a condition which causes difficulties with speech - in 2022.

However the condition has progressed, February 2023 saw Bruce be given a more specific diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia – the most common form of dementia in people under 60.

His family said in a statement: "Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead."