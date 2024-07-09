Meryl Streep will return for Devil Wears Prada sequel nearly 20 years later

9 July 2024, 15:50

There's a sequel in the works for The Devil Wears Prada.
There's a sequel in the works for The Devil Wears Prada.

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's been eighteen years in the making.

But it has recently been confirmed the feisty, fearsome fashionista film The Devil Wears Prada is finally getting a follow-up which is in "early development at Disney".

Upon its original 2006 release, the film was an international box office success, bringing the ruthlessness of the fashion industry to the big screen.

Famously starring Meryl Streep as the editor-in-chief of high fashion magazine, Runway, the film was supposedly inspired by Vogue's iconic editor Anna Wintour and her no-holds-barred approach to her work.

Based on the 2003 best-selling book of the same name, the film follows the fledgling career of Andie Sachs - played by Anne Hathaway - who lands a role as Priestley's personal assistant and is put through her paces.

With the help of colleagues Emily Charlton - played by Emily Blunt - and Nigel Kipling - played by Stanley Tucci - she eventually wins over her terrifying boss after plenty of personal and professional struggle.

Good news for the film's die-hard fans - it's been reported by the likes of Variety and Puck that Streep will reprise her iconic role of Miranda Priestley.

Meryl Streep's character Miranda Priestley is thought to be based on Vogue's iconic editor Anna Wintour.
Meryl Streep's character Miranda Priestley is thought to be based on Vogue's iconic editor Anna Wintour.

There have been overwhelming changes in the world of print magazines since the first film came out, and the sequel will seemingly see Priestly at the tail end of her career contend with the demise of traditional publications.

Puck reports that Emily Blunt will also return as Charlton, who is now a high-powered executive at another luxury group.

No news about whether or not Anne Hathaway will reprise her role as Andie Sachs has been mentioned yet.

It's also unclear whether or not the sequel will follow Lauren Weisburger's 2013 sequel novel, Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns, or her 2018 third book When Life Gives You Lululemons which focuses on Charlton's story.

Original director David Frankel, original producer Wendy Finerman, and original screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna are all reportedly in talks to return too.

Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt are reportedly returning for the sequel, though there's been no mention on Anne Hathaway yet.
Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt are reportedly returning for the sequel, though there's been no mention on Anne Hathaway yet.

The Devil Wears Prada was an enormous success in 2006, amassing more than $325 million worldwide and even spawning a musical - with a score provided by Elton John - which is set to open in London this month with Vanessa Williams taking on the role of Priestly.

Writer Lauren Weisberger worked as Vogue editor Anne Wintour's personal assistant for some time, so it's expected her book is semi-autobiographical, though she's never fully confirmed it.

It's to be seen whether or not Hathaway will return for the sequel, especially after she shut down the idea during a recent interview at the 2024 SAG Awards.

"No, but maybe we could make something else," she told E! News when asked if a sequel was a possibility.

"I don't think a continuation of that story is probably ever going to happen. But I think we will continue to give out awards to other people. So I think there's a future for that."

