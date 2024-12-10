Where are the Home Alone cast now? Macaulay Culkin, Catherine O’Hara and more

Home Alone is almost 35 years old! Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Kevin McCallister’s story may be a timeless classic, but more than 30 years have passed since it was first released.

Macaulay Culkin was only ten years old when he first played eight-year-old Kevin McCallister in 1990’s Home Alone.

Today, the hit film remains an iconic part of many of our Christmas viewing schedules, but it can sometimes be hard to accept how much time has passed since the movie was first released.

Keep reading to find out more about where the film’s all-star cast are today...