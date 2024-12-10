Where are the Home Alone cast now? Macaulay Culkin, Catherine O’Hara and more

On Air Now
The Smooth Sanctuary with Gary Vincent 7pm - 10pm
10 December 2024, 11:19
Kevin McCallister’s story may be a timeless classic, but more than 30 years have passed since it was first released.
Macaulay Culkin was only ten years old when he first played eight-year-old Kevin McCallister in 1990’s Home Alone.
Today, the hit film remains an iconic part of many of our Christmas viewing schedules, but it can sometimes be hard to accept how much time has passed since the movie was first released.
Keep reading to find out more about where the film’s all-star cast are today...
After playing Kevin McCallister in 1990’s Home Alone, Macaulay went on to star in projects including 1991’s My Girl, a 1993 production of The Nutcracker, and The Good Son.
The child actor also returned to star as Kevin again in 1992’s Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, but didn’t star in the 1998 movie Home Alone 3.
Macaulay, now 44 years old, has opened up about how he had a troubled family life during his young stardom as a result of having a difficult relationship with his father.
He retired from acting when he was 14, but has since taken a few roles again including parts in 2019’s Changeland and 2021’s American Horror Story: Double Feature.
The actor also enjoyed performing as the lead vocalist in the comedy rock band the Pizza Underground from 2012 until the band’s break up in 2018.
Macaulay is currently dating fellow former child actor Brenda Song, and the pair share two children.
Following her turn as Kevin McCallister’s mom Kate, Beetlejuice star Catherine O’Hara has starred in many films and TV shows including Schitt’s Creek, the mockumentary Best in Show, and the animated films Chicken Little, The Nightmare Before Christmas and Elemental.
Like Macaulay, Joe and Daniel, Catherine also returned for Home Alone 2.
In 2024, the Canadian actress reprised her role as Delia Deetz in Tim Burton’s long-awaited sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.
Catherine married American production designer Bo Welch in 1992 after the two met on the set of Beetlejuice in 1988. The pair share two children.
Joe Pesci was 46 years old when he played Harry Lime, one half of Home Alone’s famous pair of robbers.
Now 81, and since starring in Home Alone and its sequel film Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Pesci has continued to act, starring in films including 1991’s JFK, 1995’s Casino and 1997’s Gone Fishing.
After his role in 1989’s Lethal Weapon, Pesci went on to play Leo Getz in the third and fourth films in the popular franchise.
The actor is also an Oscar winner, after he won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Goodfellas.
Following his famous turn as thief Marv in Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Daniel Stern has gone on to star in many more films such as 1995’s Bushwhacked, 2009’s Whip It, and the City Slickers series.
Daniel, now 67, has also done a lot of voice acting work in animations including Dilbert, Hey Arnold! and The Simpsons.
He is currently starring in the Apple TV+ live-action television sci-fi series For All Mankind.
After marrying actress Laure Mattos in 1980, the pair have gone on to raise two daughters and a son together.
After playing Kevin McCallister’s dad Peter in Home Alone and Home Alone 2, John Heard starred in films such as The Pelican Brief, White Chicks and the TV series The Client.
The D.C. born actor was married three times, first to Margot Kidder from 1979 to 1980, second to Sharon Heard from 1988 to 1996, and third to Lana Pritchard in 2010.
John died in 2017 after suffering a heart attack. He was 71 years old.
After playing his real-life brother’s cousin Fuller in Home Alone, Kieran took after Macaulay and also became an actor.
He then starred in Father of the Bride in 1991 and its sequel in 1995, and later had roles in 1998’s The Mighty, 2010’s Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and 2024’s A Real Pain.
Kieran is perhaps now best known for his TV role as Roman Roy in Succession.
The actor married Jazz Charton in 2013 and the pair share two children.
Known best for his role as Kevin McCallister’s mean older brother Buzz, Devin graduated from child star to full-time actor with roles in shows including Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Agent Carter and Better Call Saul.
In February 2024, Devin pled guilty to two counts of domestic violence relating to an arrest in December 2021.