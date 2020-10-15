Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez: Age, partner, height and more facts

15 October 2020, 17:42

Gorka Marquez
Picture: BBC

By Tom Eames

Strictly Come Dancing is back once again for another thrilling series in 2020!

Gorka Marquez is one of the many returning Strictly professional dancers, and here is a handy guide to the talented star.

  1. Who is Gorka Marquez?

    Gorka Marquez is a Spanish dancer and choreographer, who is best known as a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing.

    He has also appeared on the popular live dance show, Burn the Floor.

    Gorka began dancing at the age of 12, and represented Spain at the World Latin Championships in 2010. He also reached the semi-finals of the 2012 WDSF World Cup.

    He joined Strictly in 2016, but was eliminated in 14th place after partnering EastEnders star Tameka Empson. In 2017, he was a runner-up with partner Alexandra Burke.

    He will sadly not have a celebrity dance partner in 2019, but will still appear in group performances and will act as a stand-in.

  2. Gorka Marquez partner: Is he married?

    #tbt to Those lylo Days @glouiseatkinson ♥️ #takemeback

    A post shared by Gorka Marquez (@gorka_marquez) on

    Gorka Marquez is with actress Gemma Atkinson, having met on Strictly in 2017.

    This marked the first time the show produced a romantic relationship between a couple who were not dance partners at the time.

    Gorka later told New! magazine: "I would love to have my own family. I love kids. Hopefully one day I'll become a husband and a dad."

    He got his wish in 2019, when Gemma announced they were having their first child together.

    The professional dancer previously split with his fiancee Lauren Sheridan in 2017, on the same night he suffered an assault in Blackpool, which left him with two broken teeth.

  3. Gorka Marquez age: How old is he?

    Gorka was born on September 4, 1990.

    He celebrates his 30th birthday in 2020.

  4. Gorka Marquez height: How tall is he?

    Gorka stands at 5' 6" (1.68 m) tall.

