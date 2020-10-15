Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez: Age, partner, height and more facts

Who is Gorka Marquez?

Gorka Marquez is a Spanish dancer and choreographer, who is best known as a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing.

He has also appeared on the popular live dance show, Burn the Floor.

Gorka began dancing at the age of 12, and represented Spain at the World Latin Championships in 2010. He also reached the semi-finals of the 2012 WDSF World Cup.

He joined Strictly in 2016, but was eliminated in 14th place after partnering EastEnders star Tameka Empson. In 2017, he was a runner-up with partner Alexandra Burke.

He will sadly not have a celebrity dance partner in 2019, but will still appear in group performances and will act as a stand-in.