Graziano Di Prima: Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer's age, height and girlfriend revealed

By Tom Eames

Strictly Come Dancing is back once again for another thrilling series in 2020!

Graziano di Prima is one of the many returning Strictly professional dancers, and here is a handy guide to the talented star.

Where is Graziano Di Prima from and how old is he? Good vibes🌞, SUMMER is coming!🌊 • • • #summeriscoming #goodvibes #italiansummer #strictlycomedancing A post shared by Graziano Di Prima (@graziano.diprima) on Jun 4, 2018 at 3:51am PDT Graziano is 26 years old, and was born in Sicily, Italy. He is an Italian Latin Champion, and represented Belgium at the World Championships. He also made the top 24 at the Latin World Championship Under 21s. Over the last three years, Graziano has toured the world with dance company Burn The Floor, a “high-voltage theatrical dance experience”. Who is Graziano Di Prima's girlfriend? Walking in the same direction❤️. @giada.lini #meandyou #loveyou #togheter #beach #summeriscoming #arrivalestate #amoremio #picoftheday A post shared by Graziano Di Prima (@graziano.diprima) on May 27, 2018 at 5:20am PDT Graziano is currently dating fellow Burn The Floor dancer, Gianda Lini. The couple announced their engagement in spring 2019. How tall is Graziano di Prima? Graziano is thought to stand at around 5ft 11in tall.

