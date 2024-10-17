80s icon Nik Kershaw hitting the road in 2025 for intimate UK tour

Nik Kershaw will revisit the "songs, stories, and silliness" from his life and career in music on his forthcoming UK tour. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Edward

Global hits like 'The Riddle' and 'Wouldn't It Be Good' helped define the airwaves in the 80s.

Both songs of which helped establish Nik Kershaw as one of the decade's most prominent pop stars.

When Kershaw burst onto the scene in 1984, neither he or the general public knew what was in store for the heartthrob.

Throughout that year, the budding artist became the UK's biggest-selling solo musician, dominating the pop charts for a total of 62 weeks.

No wonder he went on to become a superstar, eventually going on to perform at Live Aid, one of the most historic and iconic events in music history.

Now the eighties icon is revisiting his own music history, in a newly announced intimate tour across the UK in 2025.

Nik Kershaw performing in 2024. (Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns). Picture: Getty

Sharing his "songs, stories, and silliness" on his forthcoming tour, Kershaw is set to reflect on his life and career in venues across the British Isles.

The tour will coincide with the 'I Won't Let The Sun Go Down On Me' singer's new book, which will see him perform in towns and cities like Birmingham, Leeds, Aberdeen, and Wrexham.

"This will be a lovely opportunity to share some of my funniest, most personal memories of 40 years in the music business," Nik said.

"I look forward to sharing songs, stories, and silliness with everyone and having some laughs!"

Tickets for Nik Kershaw's 2025 tour go on sale locally at 10:00 on Friday 18th October 2024. To buy your tickets, click here.

Nik Kershaw - The Riddle

After his meteoric success throughout the eighties, Kershaw was signed up to perform at Live Aid alongside music legends like Paul McCartney, Queen, David Bowie, Elton John, Madonna, U2, Dire Straits, Spandau Ballet, and Phil Collins.

Once the whirlwind came to an end, however, he stepped out of the limelight and focused on writing and producing music instead.

Still, he achieved major success, collaborating with artists like Lulu, Jason Donovan, Ronan Keating, Bonnie Tyler, and Gary Barlow.

No doubt his biggest achievement during this period was writing Chesney Hawkes' 1991 smash hit 'The One And Only'.

Returning to the fore himself in 1998, he's been putting out incredible albums ever since.

Nik Kershaw performed at Live Aid in 1985 alongside a roster of the world's greatest music icons. (Photo by Phil Dent/Redferns). Picture: Getty

See below for the full list of 2025 tour dates below:

September 2025:

17th - Eastleigh, Thornden

18th - Redditch, Palace

19th - Lytham St Annes, Lowther Pavilion

20th - Leeds, City Varieties

21st - New Brighton, Floral Pavilion

24th - Stamford, Corn Exchange

25th - Lincoln, New Theatre Royal

26th - Hunstanton, Princess

27th - Bury St Edmunds, Apex

28th - Milton Keynes, Stables

October 2025:

1st - Stafford, Gatehouse

2nd - Tamworth, Assembly Rooms

3rd - Southport, The Atkinson

4th - Northallerton, Forum

5th - Workington, Carnegie Halls

8th - Aberdeen, Tivoli

9th - Haddington, Brunton

10th - Dundee, Whitehall

11th - Airdrie, Town Hall

12th - Dunfermline, Carnegie Hall

15th - Whitley Bay, Playhouse

16th - Burnley, Mechanics

17th - Worcester, Huntingdon Hall

18th - Walsall, Arena

19th - Dudley, Town Hall

November 2025:

5th - Stockport, The Forum

6th - Colwyn Bay, Theatre Clwyd

7th - Wrexham, William Aston Hall

8th - Chester, Storyhouse

9th - Sale, Waterside

12th - Clacton-On-Sea, Westcliff

13th - Chelmsford, Theatre

14th - Aldershot, Princes Hall

15th - Wimborne, Tivoli

19th - Axminster, Guildhall

20th - Bridgwater, McMillan Theatre

21st - Birmingham, Town Hall

22nd - Cheltenham, Town Hal

23rd - Monmouth, Savoy