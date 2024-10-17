80s icon Nik Kershaw hitting the road in 2025 for intimate UK tour
17 October 2024, 10:00
Global hits like 'The Riddle' and 'Wouldn't It Be Good' helped define the airwaves in the 80s.
Both songs of which helped establish Nik Kershaw as one of the decade's most prominent pop stars.
When Kershaw burst onto the scene in 1984, neither he or the general public knew what was in store for the heartthrob.
Throughout that year, the budding artist became the UK's biggest-selling solo musician, dominating the pop charts for a total of 62 weeks.
No wonder he went on to become a superstar, eventually going on to perform at Live Aid, one of the most historic and iconic events in music history.
Now the eighties icon is revisiting his own music history, in a newly announced intimate tour across the UK in 2025.
Sharing his "songs, stories, and silliness" on his forthcoming tour, Kershaw is set to reflect on his life and career in venues across the British Isles.
The tour will coincide with the 'I Won't Let The Sun Go Down On Me' singer's new book, which will see him perform in towns and cities like Birmingham, Leeds, Aberdeen, and Wrexham.
"This will be a lovely opportunity to share some of my funniest, most personal memories of 40 years in the music business," Nik said.
"I look forward to sharing songs, stories, and silliness with everyone and having some laughs!"
Tickets for Nik Kershaw's 2025 tour go on sale locally at 10:00 on Friday 18th October 2024. To buy your tickets, click here.
Nik Kershaw - The Riddle
After his meteoric success throughout the eighties, Kershaw was signed up to perform at Live Aid alongside music legends like Paul McCartney, Queen, David Bowie, Elton John, Madonna, U2, Dire Straits, Spandau Ballet, and Phil Collins.
Once the whirlwind came to an end, however, he stepped out of the limelight and focused on writing and producing music instead.
Still, he achieved major success, collaborating with artists like Lulu, Jason Donovan, Ronan Keating, Bonnie Tyler, and Gary Barlow.
No doubt his biggest achievement during this period was writing Chesney Hawkes' 1991 smash hit 'The One And Only'.
Returning to the fore himself in 1998, he's been putting out incredible albums ever since.
See below for the full list of 2025 tour dates below:
September 2025:
17th - Eastleigh, Thornden
18th - Redditch, Palace
19th - Lytham St Annes, Lowther Pavilion
20th - Leeds, City Varieties
21st - New Brighton, Floral Pavilion
24th - Stamford, Corn Exchange
25th - Lincoln, New Theatre Royal
26th - Hunstanton, Princess
27th - Bury St Edmunds, Apex
28th - Milton Keynes, Stables
October 2025:
1st - Stafford, Gatehouse
2nd - Tamworth, Assembly Rooms
3rd - Southport, The Atkinson
4th - Northallerton, Forum
5th - Workington, Carnegie Halls
8th - Aberdeen, Tivoli
9th - Haddington, Brunton
10th - Dundee, Whitehall
11th - Airdrie, Town Hall
12th - Dunfermline, Carnegie Hall
15th - Whitley Bay, Playhouse
16th - Burnley, Mechanics
17th - Worcester, Huntingdon Hall
18th - Walsall, Arena
19th - Dudley, Town Hall
November 2025:
5th - Stockport, The Forum
6th - Colwyn Bay, Theatre Clwyd
7th - Wrexham, William Aston Hall
8th - Chester, Storyhouse
9th - Sale, Waterside
12th - Clacton-On-Sea, Westcliff
13th - Chelmsford, Theatre
14th - Aldershot, Princes Hall
15th - Wimborne, Tivoli
19th - Axminster, Guildhall
20th - Bridgwater, McMillan Theatre
21st - Birmingham, Town Hall
22nd - Cheltenham, Town Hal
23rd - Monmouth, Savoy