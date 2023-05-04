Duke of Kent facts: Prince Edward's relationship to the King, age, wife, net worth and more

Prince Edward, The Duke of Kent pictured in 2005. Picture: Alamy

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

The Duke of Kent is a mainstay at royal events and was often seen accompanying Queen Elizabeth II on official outings.

Prince Edward has held the title of Duke of Kent for over 80 years and is related it royal families in England, Greece, Denmark and Russia.

The senior member of the royal family is involved with over 140 charitable organisations and was the president of the Wimbledon Tennis Club – presenting trophies to winners and runners-up – until his retirement in 2021.

But just who is the Duke of Kent? Here is everything you need to know about the senior royal:

How old is the Duke of Kent and where was he born?

The Duke of Kent was born Prince Edward George Nicholas Paul Patrick on October 9, 1935 at his family's home in London, 3 Belgrave Square and is 87-years-old. Picture: Alamy

L to R: Prince Henry (later, the Duke of Gloucester), Prince Albert (later, the Duke of York) and Prince George (later the Duke of Kent) pictured in the 1940s. Picture: Alamy

He has two younger siblings, Prince Michael of Kent and Princess Alexandra, The Honourable Lady Ogilvy.

The Prince inherited the title of Duke of Kent when his father, Prince George, died in a plane crash in 1942 when the young royal was just 7-years-old.

How was the Duke of Kent related to King Charles III?

the Duke of Kent both a second cousin and first cousin once removed to King Charles III (the pair pictured in 2016). Picture: Alamy

The Duke of Kent's father was the fourth son of King George V and Queen Mary, making him the first cousin to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Edward's mother Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark was also a first cousin of the Queen's husband Prince Philip, making the Duke of Kent both a second cousin and first cousin once removed to King Charles III.

The Duke was close to Queen Elizabeth II, often seen accompanying her to official engagements, and in 2022 stood beside her during her first of two balcony appearances during trooping of the colour (pictured). Picture: Getty

The Duke was close to Queen Elizabeth II, often seen accompanying her to official engagements, and in 2022 stood beside her during her first of two balcony appearances during trooping of the colour.

The Duke later rejoined the family just a few months later to mourn the passing of the monarch and stood alongside the king and his family at the state funeral on September 19, 2022.

Who is the Duke of Kent married to and where does he live?

Prince Edward met his future wife, Katharine Worsley – now the Duchess of Kent – when he was living at Catterick Camp in Yorkshire, an English military base.

The Duke served 21 years in the British army with the Royal Scots Greys unit and the pair married on June 8, 1961 and had three children George, Earl of St Andrews, Lady Helen Taylor, and Lord Nicholas Windsor.

The Duke and Duchess of Kent live at Wren House in Kensington Palace and are neighbours to the Prince and Princess of Wales, who live in an apartment nearby with their three children.

What is the Duke of Kent's net worth?

While the exact figure isn't known, conservative estimates say the Duke has a net worth in excess of £8 million.

The royal reportedly received around £400,000 a year from the late Queen in return for extensive duties as a member of the royal family.

The Duke of Kent was the president of the Wimbledon Tennis Club – presenting trophies to winners and runners up – until his retirement in 2021 (pictured with the Princess of Wales in 2021). Picture: Getty

“The Duke of Kent is involved with over 140 different charities, organizations, and professional bodies which cover a wide range of issues, from commemorating the war dead to fostering the development of British technology and industry," the Royal Family website states.

"His Royal Highness undertakes numerous engagements each year in support of these organizations, both in the U.K. and across the Commonwealth,” states the Royal family website.