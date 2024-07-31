Rob Lowe confirms sequel to Brat Pack classic St. Elmo’s Fire is in the works

Brat Pack classic St. Elmo's Fire is getting a sequel. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Thomas Edward

The Brat Pack are back.

Well, that's according to one of the group's associated actors, Rob Lowe, who has confirmed a sequel to one of their most iconic films.

Riffing from the troupe of iconic singers like Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis Jr who formed the 'Rat Pack' two decades prior, the Brat Pack helped define coming-of-age in the eighties.

With films like The Breakfast Club, Weird Science, About Last Night, Sixteen Candles and Pretty In Pink, adolescence and the toils of being a teenager never got so much screen time.

Now one of the era's most iconic films is finally getting a sequel nearly forty years on from its first release.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Rob Lowe has confirmed that the 1985 movie St. Elmo's Fire is finally getting a follow-up.

The cast of 1985's St. Elmo's Fire from left to right: Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Emilio Estevez, Mare Winningham, Judd Nelson, Ally Sheedy, and Andrew MacCarthy. Picture: Alamy

60-year-old Lowe starred in St. Elmo's Fire as saxophonist Billy Hicks, who was one of a group of graduates adjusting to the reality of life after university.

The coming-of-age classic also featured Demi Moore, Emilio Estevez, Andrew McCarthy, Judd Nelson, Ally Sheedy, Andie MacDowell and Mare Winningham, all of which were prominent members of the Brat Pack.

He told Entertainment Tonight that a follow-up is forthcoming, but it is in the "very early stages" of development as of now.

"We’ve met with the studio and I have been talking about doing it for about four months. The ‘Brats’ documentary only added to the excitement around it."

"But it’s very, very, very, very, very early stages. So we will see," he added as a caveat.

Lowe is referring to the recently released documentary, Brats, which is streaming on Disney+ and has reignited interest in the era.

St. Elmo's Fire (1985) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

The aforementioned actors - alongside Anthony Michael Hall and Molly Ringwald - were key figures in the Brat Pack, having starred in iconic films such as Joel Schumacher's St. Elmo's Fire and John Hughes' The Breakfast Club.

Many of the actors went on to have fruitful careers and outgrow the Brat Pack tag, namely Demi Moore who went on to star in films like Ghost, A Few Good Men, and Indecent Proposal.

Others however grew to resent the moniker, like Emilio Estevez who told the Guardian in 2010: "That will be on my tombstone."

"It’s annoying because Brad Pitt, George Clooney and Matt Damon have worked together more than any of us have. We just made two movies and somehow it morphed into something else."

Well, it looks like the Brat Pack legacy is getting a reappraisal, so we'll see how Emilio feels about a resurgence when it happens.