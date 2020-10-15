Who is Amy Dowden? Strictly Come Dancing star's age, height, career and more facts

15 October 2020, 17:26

Amy Dowden
Amy Dowden. Picture: BBC

By Tom Eames

Strictly Come Dancing is back once again for another thrilling series in 2020!

Amy Dowden is one of the many returning Strictly professional dancers, and here is a handy guide to the talented star.

  1. Who is Amy Dowden?

    Amy Dowden is a Welsh ballroom and Latin American dancer.

    She and her dancing partner Ben Jones are the current British National Champions in Latin American Dance.

    In 2017, she joined the lineup of professional Strictly Come Dancing, partnering Brian Conley.

  2. Amy Dowden age: How old is she?

    Amy Dowden was born on August 10, 1991. She celebrated her 29th birthday in 2020.

    She was born in Caerphilly, South Wales abegan dancing at the age of eight.

  3. Amy Dowden boyfriend: Who is she dating?

    #tbt @benjones142 #dancers #happy #throwbackthursday #summertime

    A post shared by Amy-Dowden (@amy_dowden) on

    Amy Dowden is engaged to her professional dance partner Ben Jones, after he proposed to her on New Year's Eve in 2017.

    Amy was due to marry Ben in 2020, but the pair have had to push their wedding back to next year, due to the coronavirus.

