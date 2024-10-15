Marti Pellow to re-release ‘Love Is All Around’ with Lorraine Kelly for "important" charity

15 October 2024, 12:33

Marti Pellow to re-release ‘Love Is All Around’ with Lorraine Kelly for "important" charity
Marti Pellow to re-release ‘Love Is All Around’ with Lorraine Kelly for "important" charity. Picture: Getty

By Mayer Nissim

'Love Is All Around' has been remade once more for a very good cause.

Former Wet Wet Wet frontman Marti Pellow recently announced a very special tour, celebrating the 30th anniversary of his all-conquering version of 'Love Is All Around'.

Originally recorded by The Troggs, the Wets version featured on the soundtrack of Four Weddings and a Funeral and topped the UK singles charts for a massive 15 weeks.

When he announced the tour, Marti also teased "something exciting planned around the song itself" and he's now revealed exactly what that is.

Marti has decided to re-record the song with Lorraine Kelly, as well as a choir of women who discovered they had breast cancer and sought treatment following her six-year support for the Change And Check campaign.

All proceeds from the single will be donated to the Future Dreams breast cancer charity.

Wet Wet Wet - Love Is All Around

Pellow told PA: "We were at a place called RAK Studios, which has made so many incredible records over the years, massive, huge selling records.

"It really is up there with Abbey Road and for us to go there to RAK Studios and capture that moment, it was a joy."

Lorraine has said that she'll be playing the newly-recorded version of the song to her granddaughter Billie, just like how she played the Wets' version to her daughter Rosie 30 years ago.

Lorraine Kelly at a movie premiere in 2023
Lorraine Kelly at a movie premiere in 2023. Picture: Getty Images

"It was fantastic because we were in a proper, real, true recording studio," Lorraine said.

"It was joyful, and the fact that we’re all in it together, this amazing sisterhood along with Marti. It just felt very, very, very special.

"And Marti said, 'You will feel at the end of this something really positive and very emotional'. And it really was, there were a lot of tears... and the lyrics are so important – about love."

Marti, who left Wet Wet Wet in 2017, previously recorded a solo version of 'Love is all Around' for his 2002 album Marti Pellow Sings the Hits of Wet Wet Wet & Smile.

