Wet Wet Wet's Marti Pellow celebrates 'Love Is All Around' with 30th anniversary tour

1 October 2024, 11:32
I feel it in my fingers...
Former Wet Wet Wet frontman Marti Pellow has announced a massive tour for 2025, and he's taking the opportunity to celebrate a very special landmark.
The arena dates will celebrate the 30th anniversary of 'Love Is All Around', the Wets' all-conquering cover of The Troggs' 1967 hit.
"To think it's been 30 years since 'Love Is All Around' became such a huge part of my life is amazing," Marti said.
"It's not just my song – it belongs to the fans. Celebrating this milestone with them is going to be incredibly special.
"And I've got something exciting planned around the song itself – I can’t wait to share more soon!"
Wet Wet Wet - Love Is All Around
Tickets for all shows go on sale this Friday, October 4 at 10am.
Fans have been promised a career-spanning set taking in Wet Wet Wet's hits and Marti's solo work, with "a special spotlight on 'Love Is All Around'".
Wet Wet Wet's version of 'Love Is All Around' featured on the soundtrack to Richard Curtis movie Four Weddings and a Funeral.
While The Troggs' original went Top 10 in the UK, the Wets' version was a monster, topping the UK charts for 15 weeks until the band deleted it from sale.
Marti, who left Wet Wet Wet in 2017, recorded a solo version of the rack for his 2002 album Marti Pellow Sings the Hits of Wet Wet Wet & Smile.