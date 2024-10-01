Wet Wet Wet's Marti Pellow celebrates 'Love Is All Around' with 30th anniversary tour

Marti Pellow at the London Palladium. Picture: Getty Images

By Mayer Nissim

I feel it in my fingers...

Former Wet Wet Wet frontman Marti Pellow has announced a massive tour for 2025, and he's taking the opportunity to celebrate a very special landmark.

The arena dates will celebrate the 30th anniversary of 'Love Is All Around', the Wets' all-conquering cover of The Troggs' 1967 hit.

"To think it's been 30 years since 'Love Is All Around' became such a huge part of my life is amazing," Marti said.

"It's not just my song – it belongs to the fans. Celebrating this milestone with them is going to be incredibly special.

"And I've got something exciting planned around the song itself – I can’t wait to share more soon!"

Wet Wet Wet - Love Is All Around

The full Marti Pellow 2025 tour dates are as follows:

Friday, 24 October 2025 – Bournemouth International Centre (Windsor Hall), Bournemouth

Saturday, 25 October 2025 – AO Arena, Manchester

Sunday, 26 October 2025 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Tuesday, 28 October 2025 – Utilita Arena Cardiff, Cardiff

Wednesday, 29 October 2025 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

Thursday, 30 October 2025 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Saturday, 1 November 2025 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Sunday, 2 November 2025 – The O2 Arena, London

Tickets for all shows go on sale this Friday, October 4 at 10am.

Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell in Four Weddings and a Funeral. Picture: Alamy

Fans have been promised a career-spanning set taking in Wet Wet Wet's hits and Marti's solo work, with "a special spotlight on 'Love Is All Around'".

Wet Wet Wet's version of 'Love Is All Around' featured on the soundtrack to Richard Curtis movie Four Weddings and a Funeral.

While The Troggs' original went Top 10 in the UK, the Wets' version was a monster, topping the UK charts for 15 weeks until the band deleted it from sale.

Marti, who left Wet Wet Wet in 2017, recorded a solo version of the rack for his 2002 album Marti Pellow Sings the Hits of Wet Wet Wet & Smile.