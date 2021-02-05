Adam Lambert's surprise duet of Queen's 'I Want To Break Free' during stunned singer's X Factor audition

Adam Lambert was a judge on The X Factor Australia in 2016 when he surprised a fan on stage with a duet of 'I Want To Break Free'. Picture: Freemantle Media

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Adam Lambert was a judge on The X Factor Australia in 2016 when he got on stage to sing a duet of Queen's 'I Want To Break Free' with a contestant.

Adam Lambert is no stranger to a TV talent show.

The Queen singer, who shot to fame on American Idol in 2009, was a judge on season 8 of The X Factor Australia in 2016 when he got in stage to sing with a nervous auditionee.

The incredible moment came during the early audition rounds of the show and after the contestant was told he didn't get through, he got the opportunity to sing with the Queen frontman himself.

Adam's fellow judge, Australian singer Guy Sebastian turned to Adam and third judge Iggy Azalea and suggested a little duet between the pair. Picture: Freemantle Media

Adam Lambert, who shot to fame on American Idol in 2009, was a judge on season 8 of The X Factor Australia. Picture: Freemantle Media

Adam leaps on stage tand shows off his amazing vocal ability by singing 'I Want To Break Free' to the stunned audience. Picture: Freemantle Media

Adam's fellow judge, Australian singer Guy Sebastian turned to Adam and third judge Iggy Azalea and suggested a little duet between the pair.

"It’s not that often we get a huge Queen fan in a room with a Queen singer,” Guy said as Adam laughed.

“How would you like to do a little duet with Adam?” he continued.

“I’d love it!” The delighted contestant says, before Guy adds “Get up there Adam!”

Adam then leaps on stage tand shows off his amazing vocal ability by singing 'I Want To Break Free' to the stunned audience, a throw back to his own TV talent show audition just six years previously.

Back in 2009 an unknown Adam Lambert sang 'Bohemian Rhapsody' during the audition round of American Idol and almost didn't get through.

Adam Lambert officially became the new lead singer of Queen in November 2011. Pictured in New York City in 2016. Picture: Getty

Adam Lambert now performs to sold-out stadiums across the world as the lead singer of Queen. Pictured: Adam Lambert and Brian May in February 2020. Picture: Getty

The 27-year-old singer, who would go on to perform at sold-out stadiums across the world as the lead singer of Queen, one of history's most successful bands, waited nervously in front of the judges as they held his fate in their hands.

Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul, and Kara DioGuardi proceeded to argue over the young performers vocals, with Simon calling his performance "too theatrical", before eventually - and after much debate - agreeing to put him through.

Adam Lambert proceeded to the live rounds of the show and alongside being embraced by the public, was spotted by none other than Queen themselves.

Roger Taylor later confirmed the exact video the band saw of Adam Lambert that convinced them the singer could pay tribute to their legendary frontman, Freddie Mercury.

Speaking on Good Morning America, Roger Taylor said of the 2009 incident: “A friend of mine called me up and said, ‘I’ve just seen the most amazing singer on American Idol.’

“I checked it out and [Lambert] was singing 'Whole Lotta Love' by Led Zeppelin and just blowing it away. Fantastic.”

Queen made the extraordinary step of flying to L.A. to perform with Adam Lambert for the finale of Idol and it proved such a success that not long after, in November 2011, Adam Lambert officially became the new lead singer of Queen.