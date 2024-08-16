Post Malone releases star-studded F-1 Trillion album featuring Dolly Parton, Tim McGraw and more

16 August 2024, 09:43

By Sian Moore

Post Malone described making the country album as the time of his life.

After much anticipation, Post Malone's debut country album F-1 Trillion has finally been released.

It wasn't long ago that the artist had only dipped his toe into the genre with a few country covers – but now he's a fully-fledged country star.

His collaborations with Morgan Wallen and Blake Shelton, which feature on the new album, have seen him storm the music charts with 'I Had Some Help' and 'Pour Me a Drink'.

But those aren't the only stellar artists Malone has recruited for the project.

F-1 Trillion features a treasure trove of country collaborations with Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, Dolly Parton, Jelly Roll, Tim McGraw, Lainey Wilson, Hank Williams Jr., and more.

The 57th Annual CMA Awards - Show
The 57th Annual CMA Awards - Show. Picture: Getty

Malone took to social media to talk about the exciting release.

"Thank you to everyone involved in the making of this project," the singer wrote.

"I am so honored to have worked with some of my favorite artists, writers, and friends… I have had the time of my life making this record, it’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time, and I’m so excited for the opportunity to make it.

"Everyone keep expressing yourself, having fun, loving what you do, and loving each other."

He added: "I love you more than I can say."

Post Malone rocks at Nashville's Marathon Music Works
Post Malone rocks at Nashville's Marathon Music Works. Picture: Getty

It's been a big week for Post Malone.

On Wednesday (14 August) the singer stepped onto the Grand Ole Opry stage in his debut at the legendary venue.

Brad Paisley, who invited Malone to the Opry performance, told the audience: "He has a country heart and he is someone who immersed himself in the Nashville way.

"But you aren’t a country singer until you’ve played this."

Duet-partner Lainey Wilson was among the stars who joined Post on stage during the show, alongside duo The War and Treaty, Vince Gill, and John Michael Montgomery.

Post Malone ft. Luke Combs - Guy For That (Official Music Video)

Post Malone's F-1 Trillion album tracklist:

1. ‘Wrong Ones’ (feat. Tim McGraw)

2. ‘Finer Things’ (feat. Hank Williams Jr.)

3. ‘I Had Some Help’ (feat. Morgan Wallen)

4. ‘Pour Me A Drink’ (feat. Blake Shelton)

5. ‘Have The Heart’ (feat. Dolly Parton)

6. ‘What Don’t Belong To Me’

7. ‘Goes Without Saying’ (feat. Brad Paisley)

8. ‘Guy For That’ (feat. Luke Combs)

9. ‘Nosedive’ (feat. Lainey Wilson)

10. ‘Losers’ (feat. Jelly Roll)

11. ‘Devil I’ve Been’ (feat. ERNEST)

12. ‘Never Love You Again’ (feat. Sierra Ferrell)

13. ‘Missin’ You Like This’ (feat. Luke Combs)

14. ‘California Sober’ (feat. Chris Stapleton)

15. ‘Hide My Gun’ (feat. Hardy)

16. ‘Right About You’

17. ‘M-E-X-I-C-O’ (feat. Billy Strings)

18. ‘Yours’

