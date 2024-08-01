Post Malone reveals tracklist to F-1 Trillion album with Dolly Parton, Chris Stapleton and more featuring

Post Malone has assembled an all-star cast for his impending country album. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Edward

His switch to country music is almost complete.

It's been a long and hotly-anticipated side-step from rap music to country hoedowns for Post Malone.

But having been a frequent face alongside country music's current crop of superstars in recent months, appearing at festivals like Stagecoach and the like, he kept fans guessing as to whether or not he'd make the jump.

Interest ramped up after Post released his collaboration 'I Had Some Help' with controversial country icon Morgan Wallen only a couple of months back.

Now, after revealing the title of his impending country album, F-1 Trillion, Post Malone has now teased the track listing.

Lo and behold, joining him for the ride is an enviable list of country music stars like Chris Stapleton, Jelly Roll, Luke Combs, Tim McGraw, Lainey Wilson, Brad Paisley, and Blake Shelton.

Quite unbelievably, Post has convinced bonafide country music legend Dolly Parton to chip in too.

Post Malone performing at Stagecoach Country Music Festival in April 2024. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

To date we've heard his collaboration with Morgan Wallen and 'Guy For That' with Luke Combs, both of which are out in the world.

But now intrigue is at an all-time high given the illustrious roster of artists he's assembled to sing alongside him.

One particular artist is Blake Shelton - married to No Doubt's Gwen Stefani - who revealed in a recent interview that Post thought his 2001 song 'Austin' was written about the rapper.

Talking to American Songwriter, Shelton said: "Post’s real name is Austin, and he told me that when he was a kid, his mom told him that that song was written about him."

"That’s what he told me, and he said he believed it. His mom was, I guess, the country music fan in the family, and his dad was the rock guy. So, I guess that’s how Post Malone was created."

Post and Blake Shelton recently performed their collaboration at a surprise gig. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Bud Light). Picture: Getty

Blake went on to add that Post is "just so excited about music" and why he wanted to collaborate on 'Pour Me a Drink'.

"I mean, literally, we spent an hour one night him just with his iPod playing me music that he is fired up about. I still, to this day, have never asked him, 'Hey, why me? Why did you call me for this?'"

"I didn’t because at the end of the day, I just, for whatever reason, he asked me to do it - I’m proud. I’m proud of that record. I’m proud to have worked with him," Shelton continued.

"I think he’s an incredibly talented guy. Now that I’ve spent some time with him, it’s no mystery to me that he’s as huge as he is as an artist and successful as he is because he’s just somebody that you just love being around. He’s just so much fun."

Post grew up around country music, and Blake believes he's been waiting to eventually take his chance with the genre.

"This guy grew up in Texas. I think just naturally he grew up hearing all this stuff, and so he’s just super excited about country music. I think he probably feels like a new artist again."

"Now he’s doing it, and you can tell he’s been holding it in for a while, and he’s super fired up about it."

Post Malone ft. Blake Shelton - Pour Me A Drink (Official Video)

See the full tracklist to Post Malone's upcoming album F-1 Trillion below:

1. 'Wrong Ones' (feat. Tim McGraw)

2. 'Finer Things' (feat. Hank Williams Jr.)

3. 'I Had Some Help' (feat. Morgan Wallen)

4. 'Pour Me a Drink' (feat. Blake Shelton)

5. 'Have the Heart' (feat. Dolly Parton)

6. 'What Don’t Belong to Me'

7. 'Goes Without Saying' (feat. Brad Paisley)

8. 'Guy for That' (feat. Luke Combs)

9. 'Nosedive' (feat. Lainey Wilson)

10. 'Losers' (feat. Jelly Roll)

11. 'Devil I’ve Been' (feat. Ernest)

12. 'Never Love You Again' (feat. Sierra Ferrell)

13. 'Missin’ You Like This' (feat. Luke Combs)

14. 'California Sober' (feat. Chris Stapleton)

15. 'Hide My Gun' (feat. Hardy)

16. 'Right About You'

17. 'M-E-X-I-C-O' (feat. Billy Strings)

18. 'Yours'