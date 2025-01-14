Who is Sutton Foster? Hugh Jackman girlfriend’s age, relationship history and more

Sutton Foster first met Hugh Jackman in 2021, but it's unclear when the two started dating. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Hugh Jackman separated from his wife of 27 years in September 2023.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster have gone official with their relationship.

The 56-year-old Deadpool & Wolverine star was seen kissing and walking hand-in-hand with his new partner in January 2025, over a year after he announced his split from his wife Deborah-Lee.

But who is Sutton Foster? How did she and Hugh meet? And when did the pair officially begin dating? Keep reading to find out more...

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster at the Tonys in 2022. Picture: Getty

How old is Sutton Foster?

Sutton was born on March 18, 1975, and is currently 49 years old.

The US native was born in Statesboro, Georgia, but grew up in Troy, Michigan.

Sutton Foster career: What does Hugh Jackman’s girlfriend do?

Sutton Foster is an American actress. A two-time Tony Award winner, she is best known for her work on the Broadway stage.

Sutton appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in July 2024. Picture: Getty

The veteran performer made her Broadway debut in 1996 playing Sandy Dumbrowski in a revival of Grease which had previously toured America.

Later Broadway appearances included her leading the cast of Thoroughly Modern Millie when it debuted in 2002; playing Princess Fiona in Shrek the Musical’s debut in 2008; and starring as Reno Sweeney in the 2011 revival of Anything Goes.

Sutton scored her first Tony for Thoroughly Modern Millie, and her second for her performance in Anything Goes.

Sutton Foster with her Tony for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical in 2002. Picture: Getty

The actress, singer and dancer has also starred in films and TV shows including TV Land’s Younger, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and 2014’s The Angriest Man in Brooklyn.

A thoroughly creative person, Sutton is also an artist and has previously exhibited her work at art exhibitions in New York City.

How did Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster meet?

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster met on Broadway.

In March 2019, the pair were cast as the leads in a revival of the 1950s show, The Music Man.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster in The Music Man on Broadway

It took until November 2021 for rehearsals to begin, but from then Sutton and Hugh worked together to perfect their performances as lead characters Harold Hill, a musical con-man, and Marian, a librarian who sniffs out Harold’s con but is won over by his charm.

The Music Man opened at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre on February 10, 2022, and closed on January 15, 2023.

What is Sutton Foster’s relationship history?

Before meeting Hugh, the theatre star was married twice.

Sutton with her first husband, Christian Borle. Picture: Getty

Sutton’s first marriage was to fellow Broadway superstar Christian Borle. The pair met while at college, and were married from 2006 to 2009.

Sutton remarried in 2014 after she met Ocean’s Eleven screenwriter Ted Griffin on a blind date. In 2017 the pair adopted a daughter, Emily, together.

Sutton with her second husband Ted Griffin in 2018. Picture: Getty

Their relationship came to an end a few months shy of their tenth wedding anniversary, as the pair filed for divorce in October 2024.

When did Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster reveal they were dating?

Despite the fact Hugh and Sutton’s relationship has been rumoured since late 2023, he and Sutton only went public together in January 2025.

The pair were first spotted holding hands while walking around Los Angeles on January 6, seemingly finally confirming the fact that they are a couple.

On January 13, the Daily Mail revealed the pair had been spotted kissing while visiting a fast food restaurant.

What have Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster said about each other?

While Hugh and Sutton have now been seen out and about together as a couple, neither of the two have made any form of public statement, social media post or comment to confirm the fact that they are dating just yet.

Hugh and Sutton performing together in 2022. Picture: Getty

In a 2022 Elle interview regarding The Music Man, Sutton joked it was “a chore” having to kiss Hugh every day during their performances.

She went on to gush: “He is a dream to work with. As talented as he is, he is [also] kind, generous and humble. He is everything that you hope he would be and more. He is a true partner.

“One of the greatest things that has happened with this whole experience is that I can now call him a friend. It is just a joy to play with him every day, have fun and make each other laugh.”

Are Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster engaged?

Hugh and Sutton are currently just dating. That said, a future marriage can't be ruled out as just like Hugh, the younger star is single having filed for divorce from her second husband in October 2024.

It appears Hugh and Sutton are currently just dating. Picture: Getty

Hugh announced his split from Deborah-lee in September 2023.

In a shared statement to People magazine, the pair said: “We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

This statement was signed: “Deb and Hugh Jackman.”