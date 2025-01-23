Is When Harry Met Sally getting a sequel? Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal reunion sparks rumours

23 January 2025, 13:35

Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal in When Harry Met Sally in 1989, as Harry and Sally in 2025, and a When Harry Met Sally movie poster.
Here's everything we know so far about Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal's When Harry Met Sally reunion. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Hannah Watkin

Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan have reunited “for something iconic” leading fans to speculate what exactly that may be.

When Harry Met Sally stars Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan have reunited for “something iconic", sparking rumours the beloved 80s romcom may be finally getting a sequel.

In a social media post shared on Wednesday, January 22, Meg and Billy can be seen posing together in a room themed after the final scene in their 1989 film.

The pair’s outfits also appear to be references to clothes worn by their characters in the much-loved movie, which turned 35 years old last July.

When Harry Met Sally asked the age-old question of ‘Can men and women ever just be friends?’ by following the lives of its title characters Harry (Billy Crystal) and Sally (Meg Ryan), who meet by chance one day in Chicago, and later again and again over a period of 12 years.

Through their many coincidental meetings, Harry and Sally eventually fall in love, and at the end of the film the pair are revealed to have got married.

When Harry Met Sally (1989) - Official Trailer (HD)

Meg and Billy’s reunion post was captioned: “It’s finally happening, we’re reuniting for something iconic. Can’t wait to show you all soon.”

The photo is therefore definitely hinting that something When Harry Met Sally related will be dropping later this year, but what exactly this nostalgia-baiting offering will be remains unclear.

Is When Harry Met Sally getting a sequel?

Currently, it’s unknown whether or not When Harry Met Sally is getting a sequel.

Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal’s recent social media post certainly hints at something new coming from the pair, and it seems to show the actors in character as Harry and Sally at the end of the 1989 film.

Billy Crystal kept THIS nostalgic item in his pocket every time he hosted the Oscars

However, it’s unlikely a full When Harry Met Sally sequel is on the way.

Chances are, the 63 and 76-year-old actors have reunited in order to film something shorter, perhaps in the same style as Richard Curtis’ recent Love Actually and Four Weddings and a Funeral reunion short films.

Fans have also speculated that Meg and Billy’s new project could be a mini-series, a special retrospective documentary, or a more casual talk show-style show based around the making of the original film.

When was When Harry Met Sally released?

When Harry Met Sally was first released in cinemas in the US in July 1989. It received its UK cinema release in December that same year.

Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal in When Harry Met Sally's restaurant scene.
It's been 35 years since the release of When Harry Met Sally. Picture: Alamy

Who starred in When Harry Met Sally?

Alongside Billy Crystal as Harry and Meg Ryan as Sally, When Harry Met Sally also starred Carrie Fisher, Bruno Kirby, Steven Ford and Lisa Jane Persky.

Michelle Nicastro, Kevin Rooney and Harkey Kozak all also starred.

Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan about to kiss in When Harry Met Sally.
It's unclear what kind of new project Billy and Meg are now working on. Picture: Alamy

The film’s screenplay, written by future Sleepless in Seattle and You’ve got Mail director and writer Nora Ephron, was nominated for an Oscar for Best Screenplay, and won the BAFTA for Best Original Screenplay.

Nora passed away in 2012, meaning whatever project is on the horizon will sadly not be from the same mind which brought us iconic scenes such the original film’s “I’ll have whatever she’s having,” diner moment.

