When Freddie Mercury 'married' Bond girl Jane Seymour with George Michael, Madonna and others watching on

26 January 2024, 09:53

At the Royal Albert Hall in 1985, legendary Queen frontman 'married' Bond girl Jane Seymour.
At the Royal Albert Hall in 1985, legendary Queen frontman 'married' Bond girl Jane Seymour. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

He was forever keen on a flamboyant celebration.

Freddie Mercury was renowned for the wild parties held at his Kensington home, where all sorts of debauchery would take place with everyone wearing lavish fancy dress costumes.

His neighbour at the time once recalled: "He encouraged people to be as outrageous as they wanted to be. It was like a festival."

There was even one instance where the legendary Queen frontman would even get 'married', as he needed no excuse to get dressed up.

The bride in question? Jane Seymour, a model and former Bond girl who appeared in 1973 thriller Let And Let Die opposite Roger Moore's 007.

People still ponder if it was in fact a real marriage or not, but Freddie only 'wed' Seymour for a charity event held at the Royal Albert Hall.

Freddie never actually married in his life, though he came close once after proposing to Mary Austin, who was his girlfriend at the time and later became his lifelong friend.

So in 1985, when offered the opportunity to at least pretend to tie the knot, Freddie duly obliged.

Freddie and Jane Seymour walked the catwalk together at the Royal Albert Hall. (Photo by David Levenson/Getty Images)
Freddie and Jane Seymour walked the catwalk together at the Royal Albert Hall. (Photo by David Levenson/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

That same year, Queen were riding high on the wave of global acclaim that followed their iconic Live Aid performance at Wembley Stadium.

Even though they didn't headline the event - Paul McCartney did - it was Queen and Freddie Mercury's bombastic performance that lives longest in the memory.

The legend of the Live Aid set was immortalised with Rami Malek's pitch-perfect performance in the 2018 biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

Later in the Autumn, Bob Geldof organised another benefit event for the Ethiopian famine, which was held at London's iconic venue, the Royal Albert Hall.

Freddie and Jane riffed on the royal wedding between Princess Diana and Prince Charles four years earlier. (Photo by Kyle Ericksen/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)
Freddie and Jane riffed on the royal wedding between Princess Diana and Prince Charles four years earlier. (Photo by Kyle Ericksen/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Dubbed Fashion Aid, the charity event brought together the greatest names in fashion, with designers like David and Elizabeth Emanuel, Bruce Oldfield and Joseph Tricot taking part in the catwalk display.

There were also guests in attendance from the celebrity world and beyond, with The Beatles' former drummer Ringo Starr, actress Anjelica Huston, and even Margaret Thatcher in the audience.

A handful of the stars that performed at Live Aid also lent their support to Fashion Aid, with George Michael, Madonna, Grace Jones, Mick Jagger, Jerry Hall, and Boy George turning up for the event.

However, the evening's finale saw Freddie Mercury take the arm of model Jane Seymour down the catwalk, which ended in a faux marriage between the two.

Jane Seymour's 'wedding' dress was made by the same designer as Princess Diana's wedding dress. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Jane Seymour's 'wedding' dress was made by the same designer as Princess Diana's wedding dress. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images). Picture: Getty
A poster for Fashion Aid. (Photo by Kyle Ericksen/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)
A poster for Fashion Aid. (Photo by Kyle Ericksen/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Seymour's dress was made in a similar style to the one worn by Princess Diana on her wedding day to Prince Charles four years earlier in 1981.

The bridal collection - which also saw the model wear a lace veil covered in flowers - was even designed by Emanuels, who made Diana's wedding dress and was taking part in the catwalk.

After sealing their 'marriage' with a kiss, it was Freddie who threw her bouquet into the crowd for a lucky someone to catch.

It was all playful and done in the spirit of charity, though at the time Freddie's sexuality was not known to the general public, which might have convinced people it could have been genuine matrimony.

"He was very shy before we went out, then he suddenly became the mercurial Freddie Mercury". (Photo by Georges De Keerle/Getty Images)
"He was very shy before we went out, then he suddenly became the mercurial Freddie Mercury". (Photo by Georges De Keerle/Getty Images). Picture: Getty
Seymour Seymour later said: "It was the highest, most important moments of my career being Freddie Mercury&squot;s bride." (Photo by Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Mercury At Fashion Aid
Seymour Seymour later said: "It was the highest, most important moments of my career being Freddie Mercury's bride." (Photo by Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Mercury At Fashion Aid. Picture: Getty

Jane Seymour later recalled the experience in a 2023 interview, revealing: "They said 'we'd like you to be the bride and your groom with be Freddie Mercury'".

"I went 'yes okay!', I mean I'm a huge fan. When they asked me to be involved with Fashion Aid, I said absolutely."

Talking about the wedding dress she wore on the night, Seymour said: "It was perfect. It couldn't have been any better. It fit me like a glove. I wonder where it went!"

She then described what Freddie was like in person, revealing: "He was very shy before we went out, then he suddenly became the mercurial Freddie Mercury."

"I couldn't manage the dress and the flowers that weighed too much, but I didn't want to let anyone down. Then there's Freddie and he's gone ahead [down the catwalk]. He's doing his thing and I'm like the bride trying to catch up."

"Eventually I do catch up, then he just grabbed me and kissed me, which I was not expecting. But I was very happy to be kissed by Freddie Mercury."

"Then of course he grabbed my big floral arrangement and threw it out! To this day, as far as my children and a lot of people are concerned, it was the highest, most important moments of my career being Freddie Mercury's bride."

"He kind of made it, and I was just so thrilled that I was there by his side and was a part of it."

More from Queen

See more More from Queen

Queen's best songs

Queen's 20 greatest songs ever, ranked

Queen

(Left) Mary Austin and Freddie Mercury pictured together in the 1980s, (Right) Mary pictured at Freddie's funeral in 1991.

Who is Mary Austin and where is she now? Meet the woman Freddie Mercury asked to marry

Features

Freddie / Band Aid

Queen and Freddie Mercury wanted to be part of Band Aid's 'Do They Know it's Christmas' but missed out

Queen

Christmas number ones from Queen, Shakin' Stevens and Mr Blobby

Every Christmas number one single ever, ranked from worst to best

Song Lists

Queen's Christmas song was a relative flop upon its release in 1984, but is deserving of much more credit.

Remember when Queen released an enchanting Christmas song?

Queen

Roger Taylor sparked an outpouring of love from Queen fans when he posted a heartfelt tribute to his late bandmate, Freddie Mercury.

Freddie Mercury fans flood Roger Taylor with messages after he posts emotional tribute to late Queen star

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Kacey Musgraves and Bob Marley

Kacey Musgraves covers Bob Marley's 'Three Little Birds' for One Love biopic soundtrack

Country

Bob Marley

Bob Marley One Love movie: The cast and the real life people they play revealed

Bob Marley

Carl Perkins and Johnny Cash, and Wings

Paul McCartney explains how Johnny Cash and Carl Perkins inspired him to form Wings

Paul McCartney

Stewart Copeland talks about The Police's best music videos

The Police's best music videos: Stewart Copeland breaks down band's biggest songs

Music

Frankie Valli sang the theme to 1978 musical film Grease, but who wrote it?

The Story Of... 'Grease' by Frankie Valli

Song Facts

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents